Arsenal injury, suspension list and return dates for Mansfield Town: William Saliba, Martin Odegaard, Ben White latest

By Ben Knapton | 05 Mar 2026 10:26

Still on course for a fabulous four trophies this season, Arsenal resume FA Cup duties away to giant killers Mansfield Town on Saturday lunchtime.

Mikel Arteta's men have progressed beyond the third and fourth rounds of the competition with minimal difficulty, strolling past both Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic by an aggregate score of 8-1 to reach the last 16 for the first time since their 2019-20 triumph.

The Gunners also enjoyed an extremely happy away day in midweek, conquering Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 to open up a seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League table thanks to Manchester City's slip-up vs. Nottingham Forest.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Arsenal’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Mansfield, who stunned Burnley 2-1 in the fourth round to earn a date with the Premier League leaders.

© Iconsport / Craig Mercer/ Alamy Live News

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: March 7 (vs. Mansfield)

William Saliba missed Wednesday's win at Brighton after twisting his ankle in the previous victory over Chelsea; the Frenchman is only classed as a doubt for this game at the time of writing but should not be risked regardless.

© Imago / Action Plus

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: March 7 (vs. Mansfield)

Martin Odegaard has missed Arsenal's last two games due to a flare-up of his previous knee injury, and the Norwegian is still on the touch-and-go list.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: March 7 (vs. Mansfield)

Ben White has been absent since before the North London derby with a mystery injury, and Arteta simply said that White was "not available" for Brighton when questioned in midweek.

The exact nature of the defender's problem is still unknown, but it would be a surprise to see him feature against Mansfield.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Status: Out

Type of injury: Foot

Possible return date: Unknown

Mikel Merino is on the long road to recovery from a foot operation, and the Spain international is fighting to make his comeback before the end of the season.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

© Iconsport / ActionPlus

Return date: March 11 (vs. Bayer Leverkusen)

Myles Lewis-Skelly has already been booked twice in this year's FA Cup, so the Hale End graduate will miss the trip to Mansfield through suspension.