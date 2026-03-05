Chelsea winger Alejandro Garnacho praised by Liam Rosenior for three specific reasons after Aston Villa demolition

By Darren Plant | 05 Mar 2026 10:00 , Last updated: 05 Mar 2026 10:01

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has talked up the "professionalism" of winger Alejandro Garnacho after Wednesday's 4-1 win at Aston Villa.

The Blues went into the showdown with the West Midlands outfit sitting six points adrift of their fourth-placed opponents in the Premier League table.

However, despite conceding an early goal, a Joao Pedro hat-trick and Cole Palmer strike earned Chelsea a stunning comeback win in the race for Champions League qualification.

While Pedro is justifiably receiving many of the plaudits, Garnacho also produced an encouraging performance on the flank.

As well as providing the assist for Pedro's third goal, the Argentina international looked a constant threat, and should have found the back of the net himself during the closing quarter.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Rosenior heaps praise on Garnacho

Speaking at a press conference after the match at Villa Park, Rosenior suggested that the former Manchester United star was receiving the rewards for his efforts behind the scenes.

He told reporters: "When you're professional, you do everything right on the training pitch. He's really impressed me the last few weeks.

"He's impressed me the most while he's been out of the team, because his reaction to being out of the team is professionalism. The intensity that he's trained at, it's no coincidence that he's going to perform like that today.

"That's the most pleasing thing for me, he deserved that today. He should have got a goal, but he was in the right position, and I loved how unselfish he was to set up the goal for Joao."

© Imago / Action Plus

Turning point for Garnacho?

Much has been made of Chelsea's misfiring wingers this season. While Garnacho, Pedro Neto, Estevao Willian and Jamie Gittens have all contributed on occasions, they have not found the desired consistency.

Between January 28 and March 1, the only time that Garnacho played for longer than 45 minutes in a single game was the 4-0 win at Hull City in the FA Cup.

Nevertheless, in the absence of the suspended Neto and injured Estevao and Gittens, he took his chance with both hands.

Garnacho now has six goals and four assists from his 19 starts and 12 substitute outings in all competitions.

After Neto's embarrassing red card against Arsenal, the perception will be that the 21-year-old has been promoted up the pecking order, at least in the short term.