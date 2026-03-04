Aston Villa vs. Chelsea team news: Liam Rosenior makes shock decision for Premier League showdown

By Darren Plant | 04 Mar 2026 18:18 , Last updated: 04 Mar 2026 18:29

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has dropped goalkeeper Robert Sanchez for Wednesday's Premier League fixture against Aston Villa.

As well as generally producing a nervy performance in the 2-1 defeat to Arsenal, Sanchez was at fault for the Gunners' second goal.

With Filip Jorgensen returning to fitness after injury, the Denmark international has been provided with a rare opportunity in the Premier League.

Wesley Fofana returns to the middle of the backline after serving a one-match ban, with Mamadou Sarr dropping to the substitutes' bench.

Meanwhile, there is a change at right-back with Malo Gusto being deployed in that area of the pitch and Reece James moving in-field.

As a result, Andrey Santos is among the replacements. The suspended Pedro Neto has been replaced by Alejandro Garnacho.

In what will be perceived to be a major boost, Marc Cucurella has recovered from a hamstring injury to be selected on the bench.

Emery makes three Villa changes for Chelsea game

As for Villa, Unai Emery has made three alterations to the starting lineup from the 2-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday.

Tyrone Mings and Ian Maatsen have been drafted back into the defence, with Pau Torres and Lucas Digne dropping out.

Leon Bailey has also gotten the nod over former Chelsea winger Jadon Sancho on the right flank.

However, Ollie Watkins has retained his place ahead of Tammy Abraham down the middle of the attack.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen; Onana, Luiz; Bailey, Buendia, Rogers; Watkins

Subs: Bizot, Lindelof, Digne, Torres, Bogarde, Barkley, Sancho, Abraham, Alysson

Chelsea XI: Jorgensen; Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Hato; James, Caicedo; Palmer, Fernandez, Garnacho; Joao Pedro

Subs: Sanchez, Badiashile, Sarr, Tosin, Cucurella, Lavia, Santos, Delap, Guiu