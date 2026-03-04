Wednesday's Premier League predictions and previews including Brighton vs. Arsenal, Man City vs. Nott'm Forest

By Oliver Thomas | 04 Mar 2026 00:00 , Last updated: 04 Mar 2026 00:00

Five Premier League games will be taking place on Wednesday night, with leaders Arsenal travelling to the Amex Stadium to face Brighton & Hove Albion.

Title rivals Manchester City play host to Nottingham Forest, while Chelsea and Manchester United are among the other teams in action.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions for Wednesday's Premier League fixtures.

© Iconsport / PA Images Aston Villa welcome Chelsea to Villa Park on Wednesday evening for their latest instalment of Premier League action. The Villans suffered a damaging 2-0 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers in their previous league outing, while the Blues were narrowly pipped by Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

We say: Aston Villa 1-1 Chelsea

Emery's men never fail to deliver a huge performance against the league's best sides at Villa Park, but their recent form is certainly concerning, especially considering the calibre of opponents that they have faced.

The Blues have not been perfect either, although Rosenior's tenure so far has been mostly positive, picking up 14 points from his first seven league matches in charge.

With neither side impressing over the previous few matches we think the points will be shared on Wednesday night, a result that is not ideal for either club.

> Click here to read our full preview for Aston Villa vs. Chelsea, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / PA Images

Both mid-table Brighton & Hove Albion and title-chasing Arsenal will have a third straight Premier League win in their sights when they lock horns at the Amex Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The Seagulls took down Nottingham Forest 2-1 in Sunday's home affair, before the Gunners bested Chelsea by the same scoreline to remain in control of their first-placed destiny.

We say: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-2 Arsenal

The Brighton revival is gathering pace, but defensive concerns continue to linger for the Seagulls, who have only managed to keep one clean sheet in their last 10 matches in all competitions.

Whether it be from open play or dead balls - most likely the latter - a rotated Arsenal should find a way to take all three points, but it is unlikely to be pretty.

> Click here to read our full preview for Brighton vs. Arsenal, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / PA Images

Looking to secure consecutive London derby victories at Craven Cottage, Fulham host West Ham United in Wednesday’s Premier League clash.

Marco Silva’s men enter into this encounter on the back of a 2–1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, a day after the Hammers suffered a 5–2 thrashing at Liverpool.

We say: Fulham 2-1 West Ham United

West Ham’s only defeats in their last seven league matches came against heavyweights Chelsea and Liverpool, so the Hammers will fancy their chances of a positive result here.

However, their poor record in London derbies and defensive frailties could prove costly against a free-scoring Fulham side at the Cottage, giving the hosts the edge as they look to strengthen a rare continental challenge.

> Click here to read our full preview for Fulham vs. West Ham, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

The Manchester City second-half-of-season juggernaut is rolling, and the Sky Blues will seek a fifth straight Premier League win in Wednesday's clash with Nottingham Forest at the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola's men edged out Leeds United 1-0 on Saturday to keep their title fate in their own hands, while the Tricky Trees fell to a 2-1 loss at Brighton & Hove Albion.

We say: Manchester City 3-0 Nottingham Forest

The stricken Haaland and O'Reilly may be two of Man City's chief goal threats at present, but Guardiola still possesses plenty of capable goalscorers who can deputise for the duo.

Facing a jaded Forest side whose display at Brighton left a lot to be desired, the Sky Blues should pass this test with flying colours to keep Arsenal on their toes.

> Click here to read our full preview for Man City vs. Nott'm Forest, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Manchester United make the trip to St James' Park to face Newcastle United on Wednesday evening looking to strengthen their hold of third place in the Premier League table.

Meanwhile, the Magpies welcome the Red Devils to the North East eager to improve on a run of five defeats in six top-flight fixtures.

We say: Newcastle United 1-2 Manchester United

While Newcastle will be determined to end a run of three successive Premier League defeats at St James' Park, they have shown nothing of late to suggest they can outfox a progressive Man United outfit.

With that in mind, we can only back Carrick's men to battle their way to yet another victory by a one-goal margin.

> Click here to read our full preview for Newcastle vs. Man United, including team news and predicted lineups