Wolves 2-1 Liverpool: Arne Slot on "same old story" as Premier League defeat fuels Champions League concern

By Lewis Nolan | 03 Mar 2026 23:58

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has admitted that his side's defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers was a repeat of the same offensive failures that have plagued his team all season.

The Reds were beaten 2-1 by Wolves on Tuesday, and the loss could mean they end matchweek 29 in sixth place in the Premier League.

Slot's team may have created dangerous opportunities from set pieces, but his side created just 0.59 xG from open play.

While some fans have placed blame on the defence for conceding two goals, there is an argument that the Meseysiders' attacking display let them down.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Slot admitted that the Reds have often lacked threat from open play, saying: "Same old story. Recently, we are picking up points because many times we’ve scored from set pieces.

"What did not change in the last five, six or seven games is that we struggle and find it very hard to score from the open play chances that we do create. Not as many as I would like from all the ball possession we have, but enough and far more than the other team.

"But, end result, we score one and they score two – and indeed another time in extra-time, so it sums up our season again in this game as well."

The Reds' opening three goals against West Ham United at Anfield on Saturday all came from corners, and it is concerning that the team have only been able to consistently pose a threat from set pieces.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Why are Liverpool so bad from open play?

When Liverpool won the 2024-25 Premier League title, they were heavily reliant on winger Mohamed Salah, but he has only scored five goals in the top flight this term.

While the form of the Egyptian is poor, it is alarming that Slot has failed to get the best out of any of his forwards other than Hugo Ekitike.

Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Cody Gakpo have struggled all season, and though the exit of creator Trent Alexander-Arnold robbed the team of a progressive passer, the head coach's style of play has also blunted his attackers' output.

Slot has opted to use a risk-averse system in recent months, and the club's reliance on set pieces has led to a number of poor performances from open play in the final third.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Will Liverpool qualify for the Champions League?

Slot's side are fifth with 48 points, three behind fourth-placed Aston Villa and third-placed Manchester United, while they are three points ahead of sixth-placed Chelsea, but they have played a game more than their rivals.

Liverpool's next three Premier League matches come against Tottenham Hotspur, Brighton & Hove Albion and Fulham, and they must take as many points from that period given their final six fixtures are considerably more challenging.

The Reds will face Merseyside rivals Everton, as well as Manchester United, Chelsea and Aston Villa in their last six games, and heading into that stretch with a points buffer would significantly strengthen their hopes of securing Champions League football.