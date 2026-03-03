Wolves vs. Liverpool team news: Rob Edwards rotates starting lineup with FA Cup in mind

By Darren Plant | 03 Mar 2026 19:05 , Last updated: 03 Mar 2026 19:16

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Rob Edwards has made four changes to his starting lineup for Tuesday's Premier League fixture against Liverpool.

After Friday's 2-0 victory over Aston Villa, Edwards would have been tempted to select the same XI for the game at Molineux.

However, with these two teams meeting in the FA Cup fifth round on Friday, Edwards has decided to partially rotate his side.

Yerson Mosquera and Toti Gomes - two of the back three from the Villa fixture - have dropped down to the substitutes' bench.

Hugo Bueno and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde have also only been named among the replacements, presumably with the idea of them being recalled for the FA Cup tie.

Matt Doherty and Ladislav Krejci have been selected on the right and left-hand sides of the back three.

David Moller Wolfe is selected at left wing-back, while Angel Gomes is brought into the midfield, either as a straight alternative to Bellegarde or to feature alongside Andre and Joao Gomes.

Slot makes one change to Liverpool XI for Wolves game

Meanwhile, Liverpool boss Arne Slot has shown that his priorities are in the Premier League by making just one change.

Having proven his fitness through a 77th-minute introduction versus West Ham United on Saturday, Jeremie Frimpong has been recalled at right-back.

Joe Gomez is the player to drop out of the team, with Slot choosing to keep faith in the other players that started the 5-2 triumph over the Hammers.

As a result, Dominik Szoboszlai is selected as the most advanced of the central-midfield three, while Hugo Ekitike leads the line as he bids to build on his one goal and two assists from the West Ham fixture.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa; Doherty, S.Bueno, Krejci; Tchatchoua, A.Gomes, Andre. J.Gomes, Moller Wolfe; Mane, Armstrong

Subs: Johnstone, H.Bueno, Hwang, Arokodare, Mosquera, Lima, R.Gomes, T.Gomes, Bellegarde

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Ekitike

Subs: Mamardashvili, Gomez, Chiesa, Jones, Robertson, Nyoni, Ramsay, Morrison, Ngumoha