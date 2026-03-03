Premier League Gameweek 29
Wolves
Mar 3, 2026 8.15pm
2
1
HT : 0 0
FT Molineux Stadium
Liverpool
  • Tolu Arokodare 59' yellowcard
  • Jean-Ricner Bellegarde 59' yellowcard
  • Jean-Ricner Bellegarde 60' yellowcard
  • Yerson Mosquera 60' yellowcard
  • Rodrigo Gomes 70' yellowcard
  • Rodrigo Gomes 78' goal
  • 79' yellowcard
  • Hugo Bueno 81' yellowcard
  • Hugo Bueno 84' yellowcard
  • André 90'+4' goal
  • yellowcard Curtis Jones 46'
  • yellowcard Rio Ngumoha 65'
  • yellowcard Andrew Robertson 65'
  • yellowcard Joe Gomez 72'
  • yellowcard Federico Chiesa 79'
  • yellowcard 79'
  • yellowcard Federico Chiesa 81'
  • goal Mohamed Salah 83'

Wolves vs. Liverpool: Watch touching Diogo Jota tribute as manager leads applause in Molineux Premier League clash

By | , Last updated:

Watch Wolves and Liverpool's touching Diogo Jota tribute in Premier League clash
© Sports Mole

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool supporters came together in a touching tribute to the late Diogo Jota in Tuesday's Premier League match at Molineux.

The midweek contest marked the Reds' first visit to Wolves' home since Jota's tragic death in July, since when Liverpool have been holding frequent applauses during the 20th minute of games at Anfield for their number 20.

Jota previously donned the number 18 kit for Wolves during his three years in the West Midlands, and the home crowd broke out into a moving round of applause for the Portuguese in the 18th minute of Tuesday's game.

Members of the Molineux faithful held up a banner in tribute to their former attacker, which displayed a main image of Jota in a Wolves kit surrounded by other photos of the late 29-year-old in his Old Gold days.

The banner was accompanied by the message 'Out of darkness cometh light', while some fans were also spotted wearing half-and-half scarves sporting Jota's face on both the Wolves and Liverpool sections.

Home manager Rob Edwards joined in the applause for the former Portugal international, as Liverpool fans held up a banner which read 'Obrigado Diogo - forever our number 20' 

Diogo Jota's Wolves and Liverpool legacy remembered after Molineux tribute

The sporting world stood still in shock and horror upon learning the news of Jota's untimely death, as well as that of his younger brother Andre Silva, in a fatal car accident.

The Portugal international was returning to Merseyside following a dream summer, in which he was celebrating Premier League glory with Liverpool and Nations League stardom with Spain, not to mention his marriage to long-term partner Rute Cardoso.

Hailed as one of Liverpool's most clinical finishers in his pomp, Jota scored 65 goals in 182 appearances for the reigning Premier League champions, who paid Wolves £45m for the forward's signature.

Jota had hitherto formed a deadly double act with Raul Jimenez at Molineux, helping to propel Wolves into European competition after winning the Championship in his debut campaign.

Jota closed his Wolves chapter with 44 goals and 19 assists to show from 131 appearances, and he was posthumously inducted into the club's Hall of Fame in February - the first foreign player to be named on the list.

A similar display of unity can be expected when Wolves and Liverpool meet in the FA Cup this weekend, in another indication that Jota will never be forgotten.

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Liverpool related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe