Team News: Fulham vs. West Ham United injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 03 Mar 2026 20:00

Looking to secure back-to-back London derby victories, Fulham could also record just their second Premier League double over West Ham United when the two sides square off at Craven Cottage on Wednesday evening.

Marco Silva’s side claimed a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday to move within five points of sixth place in the Premier League table, while Nuno Espirito Santo’s men remain two points adrift of safety following a 5-2 thrashing at Liverpool; here, Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for both sides.

FULHAM

Out: Kevin (calf)

Doubtful: Harry Wilson (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon; Berge, Iwobi; Chukwueze, Smith Rowe, Bobb; Jimenez

WEST HAM UNITED

Out: Pablo (calf), Lukasz Fabianski (back), Freddie Potts (suspension)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Hermansen; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf; Bowen, Magassa, Soucek, Summerville; Fernandes; Castellanos