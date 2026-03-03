Tuesday's Premier League results & roundup: Wolves shock lacklustre Liverpool as Everton edge closer to Europe

By Ellis Stevens | 03 Mar 2026 22:21 , Last updated: 03 Mar 2026 22:22

Matchday 29 of the 2025-26 Premier League season got underway on Tuesday night with three intriguing fixtures that held major ramifications at either end of the table.

Champions Liverpool tackled basement boys Wolverhampton Wanderers, European hopefuls Bournemouth and Brentford matched up at the Vitality Stadium, Everton took on relegation-threatened Burnley and newly-promoted Leeds United and Sunderland came head-to-head.

Wolves 2-1 Liverpool: Arne Slot stunned by late Andre winner

The full-time scenes at Molineux as Wolves beat Liverpool ?



? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/LIvBUXNF1j — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 3, 2026

Basement boys Wolverhampton Wanderers produced one of the shocks of the season as they upset champions Liverpool 2-1 at Molineux on Tuesday evening.

Rob Edwards's men achieved back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time this season following their earlier success over Liverpool's Champions League rivals Aston Villa, whom the Reds missed the chance to move level on points with.

Arne Slot's side deserved nothing from a tepid first-half display, and their hosts earned a merited lead late on, when Tolu Arokodare slipped in Rodrigo Gomes for a delicate chipped finish.

Liverpool found a way back into the contest not long after, thanks to a horror moment from Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, who gifted possession straight to Mohamed Salah and was punished for it.

Goalkeeper Jose Sa had pulled off a wonderful fingertip save from Rio Ngumoha just beforehand, but the Portuguese was culpable for Salah's leveller, failing to keep out the Egyptian's near-post trivela strike.

However, there would be another twist to the West Midlands tale, as Andre let fly from range and saw his strike take a wild deflection off of Joe Gomez, which looped over a helpless Alisson Becker.

The Brazilian cried out in anguish and Gomez covered his face with his hands, as Wolves pulled off a magnificent win that could maybe just give rise to a great escape.

Edwards's men remain bottom of the Premier League table - 11 points away from safety - while Liverpool stay fifth, three points below Villa and Manchester United having played a game more.

Everton 2-0 Burnley: Everton edge closer to Europe

Everton defeated Burnley 2-0 at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Tuesday night in the Premier League, edging the Toffees closer to European qualification.

Goals from James Tarkowski and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall secured just their fifth home victory of the 2025-26 campaign, with the three points lifting David Moyes' side to within two points of sixth-placed Chelsea - with the Blues set to face Aston Villa tomorrow night.

The home victory brings an end to a disappointing run of seven games at the Hill Dickinson without a triumph, marking Everton's first victory at their own ground in 2026.

It was certainly a deserving win for Moyes's men, who dominated from minute one and eventually took the lead when Tarkowski powered a header home after 32 minutes.

The Toffees continued to push for another goal as the game progressed, and the hosts eventually doubled their lead when Dewsbury-Hall delightfully lifted the ball over Martin Dubravka into the back of the net.

As a result of the victory, Everton move one step closer to securing a shock qualification to European competition, which would mark their first entry into Europe since their Europa League group-stage exit in 2017-18.

While it is joy for the Toffees, another defeat brings Burnley closer to having their immediate relegation from the Premier League confirmed.

Scott Parker's side remain a significant eight points behind 17th-placed Nottingham Forest, with the Tricky Trees having the opportunity to extend their cushion when they face Manchester City tomorrow night.

Leeds United 0-1 Sunderland: Black Cats end winless woes

Diarra converts from the spot to give Sunderland the lead against Leeds United ?@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/S9yhDdaDpz — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 3, 2026

Sunderland ended their winless woes with a narrow 1-0 victory over Leeds United at Elland Road on Tuesday night.

The Black Cats had lost three and drawn one of their last four league fixtures, and their away struggles had stretched even further, with Sunderland winless in their prior nine Premier League matches on the road - since beating Chelsea 2-1 at Stamford Bridge in October.

However, Regis Le Bris's injury-hit men finally ended their miserable away run with a 1-0 triumph over fellow promoted Leeds United, courtesy of Habib Diarra's 70th-minute penalty - marking just their third away win of the league campaign.

The victory lifts Sunderland to 11th in the table with 40 points, meaning they trail Everton in eighth place - which could reward European football come the end of the campaign - by only three points.

Meanwhile, Leeds United fail to extend their cushion over the relegation zone to nine points, with Daniel Farke's side remaining six points above 17th-placed West Ham United, who could half that gap with a win against Fulham tomorrow.

The Whites actually thought they had opened the scoring when Joe Rodon had the ball in the net in the 64th minute, but the goal was quickly ruled out for offside.

Just moments later and Leeds United found themselves behind, when Diarra converted from a penalty awarded after the ball was deemed to have struck Ethan Ampadu's hand inside the area.

Leeds United were utterly dominant following the opener, with the Sunderland goal put under siege as the hosts pushed for an equaliser, but Premier League debutant Melker Ellborg was able to retain his clean sheet and help the Black Cats escape Elland Road with all three points. Bournemouth 0-0 Brentford: Cherries and Bees locked level