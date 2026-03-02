Brentford lineup vs. Bournemouth: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Caoimhin Kelleher inclusion questioned

By Lewis Nolan | 02 Mar 2026 02:14

Brentford boss Keith Andrews will hope to welcome back goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher into the starting XI against Bournemouth in the Premier League on Tuesday.

The shot-stopper was not available for his team's victory against Burnley on Saturday because he was attending the birth of his child, but he could make the lineup against Bournemouth.

Kelleher will need security from his backline, especially from centre-backs Nathan Collins and Sepp van den Berg.

Michael Kayode and Rico Henry are candidates to flank the Bees' four-man defence, while Jordan Henderson and Yehor Yarmolyuk could patrol midfield areas.

Striker Igor Thiago has scored 18 Premier League goals this season, but if he is to score against the Cherries, he will need number 10 Mikkel Damsgaard to supply him with chances.

The centre-forward would also benefit from support in wide areas from wide attackers Kevin Schade and Dango Ouattara.

Brentford possible starting lineup:

Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Henry; Yarmolyuk, Henderson; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago

