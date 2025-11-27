Brentford vs. Burnley: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By Ben Knapton | 27 Nov 2025 11:54 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 12:15

Bottom-half battlers Brentford and Burnley both have some wrongs to right in Saturday's Premier League showdown at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Bees were condemned to a 2-1 defeat away to Brighton & Hove Albion in gameweek 12 and lie 13th in the Premier League table as a result, although they are still closer to the top four than the relegation zone points-wise.

Meanwhile, the Clarets' 2-0 loss at home to Chelsea was their third straight reverse in the Premier League and left them bottom but one, albeit only one point adrift of safety with just under a third of the season gone.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 34

Brentford wins: 10

Draws: 10

Burnley wins: 14

Only meeting in the top division of English football for the first time in 2021, Brentford and Burnley have collided on 34 occasions down the years, and the Lancashire side just about hold the head-to-head bragging rights.

The Clarets have claimed 14 victories in this fixture compared to 10 for the London club, and there have also been 10 draws between the two outfits in all competitions, but none since the turn of the millennium.

The last stalemate between Brentford and Burnley was a 2-2 Second Division draw in 1999, since when there has been a winner and a loser in each of the last eight battles between the two clubs, and six of those victories belong to the Clarets.

Burnley won five in a row between 2000 and 2021, including a 2003 FA Cup success, both games in the 2015-16 Championship campaign, and their first-ever Premier League meeting at Turf Moor in October 2021.

However, Brentford have now triumphed in two of the last three clashes between the two sides in the top flight, achieving a 2-0 home win in March 2022 - thanks to an Ivan Toney brace - and a 3-0 home success in October 2023.

Yoane Wissa, Bryan Mbeumo and Saman Ghoddos were on target in the latter game, but Burnley avenged that beating in March 2024, when David Datro Fofana and Jacob Bruun Larsen propelled the Clarets to a 2-1 home victory.

As a result, the home team have won all four Premier League battles between Brentford and Burnley - a particularly positive omen for the West London club before Saturday's fixture.

Furthermore, none of the Clarets' wins over the Bees has been by more than three goals, but Brentford battered Burnley 6-1 in a 1934 Second Division game.

Last 20 meetings

Mar 16, 2024: Burnley 2-1 Brentford (Premier League)

Oct 21, 2023: Brentford 3-0 Burnley (Premier League)

Mar 12, 2022: Brentford 2-0 Burnley (Premier League)

Oct 30, 2021: Burnley 3-1 Brentford (Premier League)

Jan 15, 2016: Brentford 1-3 Burnley (Championship)

Aug 22, 2015: Burnley 1-0 Brentford (Championship)

Jan 25, 2003: Brentford 0-3 Burnley (FA Cup)

Apr 24, 2000: Brentford 2-3 Burnley (Second Division)

Oct 02, 1999: Burnley 2-2 Brentford (Second Division)

Feb 21, 1998: Burnley 1-1 Brentford (Second Division)

Sep 27, 1997: Brentford 2-1 Burnley (Second Division)

Mar 15, 1997: Brentford 0-3 Burnley (Second Division)

Dec 14, 1996: Burnley 1-2 Brentford (Second Division)

Feb 03, 1996: Brentford 1-0 Burnley (Second Division)

Aug 26, 1995: Burnley 1-0 Brentford (Second Division)

Apr 30, 1994: Burnley 4-1 Brentford (Second Division)

Nov 20, 1993: Brentford 0-0 Burnley (Second Division)

Mar 05, 1985: Brentford 2-1 Burnley (Third Division)

Oct 23, 1984: Burnley 3-1 Brentford (Third Division)

Feb 11, 1984: Burnley 2-2 Brentford (Third Division)

