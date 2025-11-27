Brentford transfer news: Bees among five English clubs chasing '€15m-rated' winger

By Ben Sully | 27 Nov 2025 15:07 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 15:50

Brentford are reportedly among five clubs interested in signing Rio Ave winger Andre Luiz.

The attacker has largely impressed since he joined Rio Ave from fellow Portuguese side Estrela Amadora in January.

Luiz has been in particular fine form this season, having scored four goals and provided four assists in 11 Primeira Liga in the 2025-26 campaign.

The 23-year-old has played primarily as a right winger for the Portuguese side this term, although has previously proven he can play off the left or through the middle as a centre-forward.

Brentford among English clubs targeting Luiz

The Brazilian's attacking talents have seemingly caught the attention of a number of English clubs, including Premier League side Brentford.

According to A Bola, Brentford are among five English sides who have made enquiries for the former Flamengo attacker.

Sunderland are the other Premier League team in the picture, while Portsmouth, Norwich City and Stoke City are the three Championship outfits that are keen on Luiz.

The Rio Ave star is also attracting interest from fellow Portuguese side Braga, as well as from teams across Europe and in Brazil.

However, Rio Ave are reluctant to part ways with one of their key players in the winter transfer window, with Sotiris Silaidopoulos's side battling to stay in the top flight.

As a result, the Portuguese outfit will demand at least €15m (£13m) to consider parting ways with a player who is under contract until June 2029.

Why are Brentford eyeing a new winger?

Brentford strengthened their wide options in the summer transfer window, recruiting Dango Ouattara and Reiss Nelson on permanent and loan deals, respectively.

Bees boss Keith Andrews also has Kevin Schade, Gustavo Nunes and Romelle Donovan in the squad.

However, Nunes has struggled with injury since joining the club in the summer of 2024, while 18-year-old Donovan is seen as one for the future.

With that in mind, Brentford probably feel that they need to sign a winger to bolster Andrews's options for the second half of the season.