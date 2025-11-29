Man United wonderkid JJ Gabriel shows the sky is the limit with latest five-star performance: When could Ruben Amorim throw him in?

By Matt Law | 29 Nov 2025 13:52 , Last updated: 29 Nov 2025 20:00

JJ Gabriel scored a hat trick as Manchester United Under-18s recorded a 7-0 victory over Liverpool Under-18s in the Under-18s Premier League on Saturday.

Bendito Mantato, Louie Bradbury, Jim Thwaites and Sam Lusale were also on the scoresheet in the rout, with Darren Fletcher's side recording a statement win.

JJ Gabriel's performance again caught the eye, with the 15-year-old demonstrating why he is considered to be one of the best young talents in world football.

There was a host of speculation surrounding the teenager's future over the summer, with the majority of the leading clubs in world football said to be keen to sign him.

However, Man United's director of football Jason Wilcox and head of recruitment Matt Hargreaves are believed to have played a major role in convincing the youngster to reject interest from elsewhere and remain with the Red Devils.

???‍♂️ Manchester United talent JJ Gabriel, in first team training today at 15 years old.



Seen as one of the best talents of #MUFC Academy, key part of long term project. pic.twitter.com/idheRLyz7P — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 23, 2025

JJ Gabriel scores hat trick in 7-0 win for Man United Under-18s

JJ Gabriel has trained with the first team this season, including last week in the build-up to Sunday's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

There is a chance that the wonderkid could become the youngest-ever player in the Premier League - that record is held by Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri at the age of 15 years and 181 days old.

Another incredible young talent Max Dowman (15 years and 235 days old) is second, while Leicester City's Jeremy Monga is the only other player to turn out in the Premier League at the age of 15.

Man United's youngest-ever player is Angel Gomes, who featured for the first team at the age of 16 years and 263 days old, but there is a strong chance that record could be broken by JJ Gabriel, who has now netted 10 times in the Under-18s Premier League this term.

JJ Gabriel cannot make his first-team debut for Man United until January 2026, though, due to age-related Premier League regulations.