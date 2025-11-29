Man Utd could equal unwanted 52-year club record in Crystal Palace game as striking xG stat emerges

By Ben Knapton | 29 Nov 2025 07:21 , Last updated: 29 Nov 2025 07:41

Manchester United could equal a 52-year club worst when they face Crystal Palace in Sunday's Premier League showdown at Selhurst Park.

Ruben Amorim's men have had a week to mull over their historic 1-0 loss to Everton at Old Trafford, where the Toffees prevailed despite Idrissa Gueye's bizarre red card in the first half.

Thanks to a Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall strike, Man United suffered their first-ever Premier League defeat after an opponent went down to 10 men, having avoided losing in all 46 previous instances when the other team had a man sent off in the competition.

The Red Devils' cause against the Toffees was not helped by Matheus Cunha missing the game after a training-ground incident, as well as fellow striker Benjamin Sesko sitting out the contest due to a knee injury.

Neither man will be available for the showdown with the Eagles either, leaving the 20-time English champions at serious risk of matching an unwanted club record in the English capital.

Man United at risk of matching club worst in Crystal Palace game

© Imago / Paul Marriott

Man United have remarkably failed to score in each of their last four Premier League matches with Crystal Palace, who could become just the fifth team in history to register five straight league clean sheets against the Red Devils.

Man Utd have not failed to score in five straight league games against an opponent since the 1970s, drawing a blank in five consecutive matches against Everton between 1971 and 1973.

Half a century earlier, the Red Devils also went five successive league games without a goal against Blackburn Rovers from 1920 to 1922, but they have never suffered that fate in the Premier League era.

Man United's last top-flight goal against Palace came in February 2023 - a Marcus Rashford strike in a 2-1 win - before Alejandro Garnacho, Casemiro and Anthony Martial netted in a 3-0 EFL Cup success over the Eagles in September 2023.

However, Palace won both Premier League clashes to nil in the 2023-24 season, held Erik ten Hag's side to a 0-0 draw in September 2024 and marched to a 2-0 victory at Old Trafford back in February.

Striking stat shows why Man Utd should be confident of avoiding club record

© Imago

The absences of Sesko and Cunha are crushing for Man United, whose next alternative in that position - Joshua Zirkzee - has struggled to cut the mustard in English football ever since his arrival from Bologna.

Amorim can field Bryan Mbeumo as a makeshift striker instead, though - a move that would allow Mason Mount to join the ex-Brentford man and Amad Diallo in the visitors' three-pronged attack at Selhurst Park.

Chances are never at a premium when Man United are involved, as the Red Devils' 12 Premier League games this season have seen a total of 37.1 Expected Goals (xG) - more than any other team in the division.

Man United have registered 20.1 xG for and 17 against so far, and only the top three teams and Tottenham Hotspur can trump their 19 goals scored in the 2025-26 Premier League so far.

However, Palace boast the second-best defensive record in the league having conceded just nine goals thus far - only leaders Arsenal (6) have let in fewer.