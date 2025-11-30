Premier League GW14: Injury news, team news, absentees and doubts for every club

December begins with a mouthwatering set of midweek Premier League fixtures from Tuesday to Thursday, which begins with Manchester City's trip to Fulham and ends with West Ham United's visit to Manchester United.
Elsewhere, Arsenal endeavour to maintain their lead at the summit of the top-flight table with a home clash against Brentford, while Liverpool host high-flying Sunderland, Newcastle United welcome a timid Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea head to Leeds United.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the injury news, team news, doubts and absentees for every club ahead of gameweek 14 of the 2025-26 Premier League season.
FULHAM VS. MAN CITY (Tuesday, 7.30pm)
FULHAM
Out: Antonee Robinson (knee), Rodrigo Muniz (thigh)
Doubtful: None
MAN CITY
Out: Mateo Kovacic (ankle), Rodri (fitness)
Doubtful: None
BOURNEMOUTH VS. EVERTON (Tuesday, 7.30pm)
BOURNEMOUTH
Out: Lewis Cook (suspended), Marcos Senesi (suspended), David Brooks (suspended), Ben Doak (thigh), Ryan Christie (knee)
Doubtful: None
EVERTON
Out: Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring), Nathan Patterson (foot), Merlin Rohl (hernia), Seamus Coleman (thigh), Idrissa Gueye (suspended)
Doubtful: None
NEWCASTLE VS. TOTTENHAM (Tuesday, 8.15pm)
NEWCASTLE
Out: Yoane Wissa (knee), Harrison Ashby (thigh), Kieran Trippier (thigh), William Osula (ankle)
Doubtful: Sven Botman (back), Nick Pope (groin)
TOTTENHAM
Out: James Maddison (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Yves Bissouma (muscle), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Radu Dragusin (fitness)
Doubtful: Kota Takai (thigh)
BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION VS. ASTON VILLA (Wednesday, 7.30pm)
BRIGHTON
Out: Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee), James Milner (muscle), Kaoru Mitoma (ankle)
Doubtful: Georginio Rutter (head)
ASTON VILLA
Out: Tyrone Mings (hamstring)
Doubtful: Ross Barkley (unspecified)
BURNLEY VS. CRYSTAL PALACE (Wednesday, 7.30pm)
BURNLEY
Out: Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (knee), Connor Roberts (unspecified)
Doubtful: None
CRYSTAL PALACE
Out: Rio Cardines (groin), Caleb Kporha (back), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee), Ismaila Sarr (ankle)
Doubtful: Borna Sosa (knock)
WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS VS. NOTTINGHAM FOREST (Wednesday, 7.30pm)
WOLVES
Out: Leon Chiwone (knee), Rodrigo Gomes (groin), Dan Bentley (ankle)
Doubtful: Matt Doherty (knee)
NOTTINGHAM FOREST
Out: Ola Aina (muscle), Douglas Luiz (thigh), Angus Gunn (knee), Dilane Bakwa (muscle), Oleksandr Zinchenko (groin), Chris Wood (knee), Taiwo Awoniyi (stomach)
Doubtful: Morgan Gibbs-White (knock)
ARSENAL VS. BRENTFORD (Wednesday, 7.30pm)
ARSENAL
Out: Gabriel Magalhaes (thigh), Leandro Trossard (calf)
Doubtful: Kai Havertz (knee), William Saliba (knock)
BRENTFORD
Out: Antoni Milambo (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee), Fabio Carvalho (knee), Reiss Nelson (ineligible)
Doubtful: Igor Thiago (muscle)
LEEDS VS. CHELSEA (Wednesday, 8.15pm)
LEEDS
Out: Anton Stach (concussion), Sean Longstaff (calf)
Doubtful: Sebastiaan Bornauw (fitness)
CHELSEA
Out: Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended), Levi Colwill (knee), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Moises Caicedo (suspended)
Doubtful: Dario Essugo (thigh)
LIVERPOOL VS. SUNDERLAND (Wednesday, 8.15pm)
LIVERPOOL
Out: Giovanni Leoni (knee), Conor Bradley (muscle), Jeremie Frimpong (muscle)
Doubtful: None
SUNDERLAND
Out: Habib Diarra (groin)
Doubtful: None
MAN UTD VS. WEST HAM (Thursday, 8.00pm)
MAN UTD
Out: Benjamin Sesko (knee), Matheus Cunha (knock), Harry Maguire (thigh)
Doubtful: None
WEST HAM
Out: Oliver Scarles (shoulder), Lucas Paqueta (suspended)
Doubtful: Lukasz Fabianski (back), Crysencio Summerville (knock)
PREMIER LEAGUE GAMEWEEK 14: TEAM NEWS BY CLUB
ARSENAL (vs. Brentford)
Out: Gabriel Magalhaes (thigh), Leandro Trossard (calf)
Doubtful: Kai Havertz (knee), William Saliba (knock)
ASTON VILLA (vs. Brighton)
Out: Tyrone Mings (hamstring)
Doubtful: Ross Barkley (unspecified)
BOURNEMOUTH (vs. Everton)
Out: Marcos Senesi (suspended), Lewis Cook (suspended), David Brooks (suspended), Ben Doak (thigh), Ryan Christie (knee)
Doubtful: None
BRENTFORD (vs. Arsenal)
Out: Antoni Milambo (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee), Fabio Carvalho (knee), Reiss Nelson (ineligible)
Doubtful: None
BRIGHTON (vs. Aston Villa)
Out: Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee), James Milner (muscle), Kaoru Mitoma (ankle)
Doubtful: Georginio Rutter (head)
BURNLEY (vs. Crystal Palace)
Out: Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (knee), Connor Roberts (unspecified)
Doubtful: None
CHELSEA (vs. Leeds)
Out: Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended), Levi Colwill (knee), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Moises Caicedo (suspended)
Doubtful: Dario Essugo (thigh)
CRYSTAL PALACE (vs. Burnley)
Out: Rio Cardines (groin), Caleb Kporha (back), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee), Ismaila Sarr (ankle)
Doubtful: Borna Sosa (knock)
EVERTON (vs. Bournemouth)
Out: Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring), Nathan Patterson (foot), Merlin Rohl (hernia), Seamus Coleman (thigh), Idrissa Gueye (suspended)
Doubtful: None
FULHAM (vs. Man City)
Out: Antonee Robinson (knee), Rodrigo Muniz (thigh)
Doubtful: None
LEEDS (vs. Chelsea)
Out: Anton Stach (concussion), Sean Longstaff (calf`)
Doubtful: Sebastiaan Bornauw (fitness)
LIVERPOOL (vs. Sunderland)
Out: Giovanni Leoni (knee), Conor Bradley (muscle), Jeremie Frimpong (muscle)
Doubtful: Florian Wirtz (muscle), Hugo Ekitike (knock), Alisson Becker (illness)
MANCHESTER CITY (vs. Fulham)
Out: Mateo Kovacic (ankle), Rodri (fitness)
Doubtful: None
MANCHESTER UNITED (vs. West Ham)
Out: Benjamin Sesko (knee), Matheus Cunha (knock), Harry Maguire (thigh)
Doubtful: None
NEWCASTLE UNITED (vs. Tottenham)
Out: Yoane Wissa (knee), Harrison Ashby (thigh), Kieran Trippier (thigh), William Osula (ankle)
Doubtful: Sven Botman (back), Nick Pope (groin)
NOTTINGHAM FOREST (vs. Wolves)
Out: Ola Aina (muscle), Douglas Luiz (thigh), Angus Gunn (knee), Dilane Bakwa (muscle), Oleksandr Zinchenko (groin), Chris Wood (knee), Taiwo Awoniyi (stomach)
Doubtful: Morgan Gibbs-White (knock)
SUNDERLAND (vs. Liverpool)
Out: Habib Diarra (groin)
Doubtful: None
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR (vs. Newcastle)
Out: Radu Dragusin (fitness), James Maddison (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Yves Bissouma (muscle), Dominic Solanke (ankle)
Doubtful: Kota Takai (thigh)
WEST HAM UNITED (vs. Man Utd)
Out: Oliver Scarles (shoulder), Lucas Paqueta (suspended)
Doubtful: Lukasz Fabianski (back), Crysencio Summerville (knock)
WOLVES (vs. Forest)
Out: Leon Chiwone (knee), Rodrigo Gomes (groin), Dan Bentley (ankle)
Doubtful: Matt Doherty (knee)