Premier League GW14: Injury news, team news, absentees and doubts for every club

By Ben Knapton | 30 Nov 2025 11:19 , Last updated: 30 Nov 2025 21:22

December begins with a mouthwatering set of midweek Premier League fixtures from Tuesday to Thursday, which begins with Manchester City's trip to Fulham and ends with West Ham United's visit to Manchester United.

Elsewhere, Arsenal endeavour to maintain their lead at the summit of the top-flight table with a home clash against Brentford, while Liverpool host high-flying Sunderland, Newcastle United welcome a timid Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea head to Leeds United.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the injury news, team news, doubts and absentees for every club ahead of gameweek 14 of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

FULHAM VS. MAN CITY (Tuesday, 7.30pm)

© Imago / Focus Images

FULHAM

Out: Antonee Robinson (knee), Rodrigo Muniz (thigh)

Doubtful: None

MAN CITY

Out: Mateo Kovacic (ankle), Rodri (fitness)

Doubtful: None

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: Lewis Cook (suspended), Marcos Senesi (suspended), David Brooks (suspended), Ben Doak (thigh), Ryan Christie (knee)

Doubtful: None

EVERTON

Out: Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring), Nathan Patterson (foot), Merlin Rohl (hernia), Seamus Coleman (thigh), Idrissa Gueye (suspended)

Doubtful: None

NEWCASTLE VS. TOTTENHAM (Tuesday, 8.15pm)

© Imago

NEWCASTLE

Out: Yoane Wissa (knee), Harrison Ashby (thigh), Kieran Trippier (thigh), William Osula (ankle)

Doubtful: Sven Botman (back), Nick Pope (groin)

TOTTENHAM

Out: James Maddison (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Yves Bissouma (muscle), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Radu Dragusin (fitness)

Doubtful: Kota Takai (thigh)

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION VS. ASTON VILLA (Wednesday, 7.30pm)

© Imago

BRIGHTON

Out: Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee), James Milner (muscle), Kaoru Mitoma (ankle)

Doubtful: Georginio Rutter (head)

ASTON VILLA

Out: Tyrone Mings (hamstring)

Doubtful: Ross Barkley (unspecified)

© Imago

BURNLEY

Out: Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (knee), Connor Roberts (unspecified)

Doubtful: None

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Rio Cardines (groin), Caleb Kporha (back), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee), Ismaila Sarr (ankle)

Doubtful: Borna Sosa (knock)

© Imago

WOLVES

Out: Leon Chiwone (knee), Rodrigo Gomes (groin), Dan Bentley (ankle)

Doubtful: Matt Doherty (knee)

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Out: Ola Aina (muscle), Douglas Luiz (thigh), Angus Gunn (knee), Dilane Bakwa (muscle), Oleksandr Zinchenko (groin), Chris Wood (knee), Taiwo Awoniyi (stomach)

Doubtful: Morgan Gibbs-White (knock)

ARSENAL VS. BRENTFORD (Wednesday, 7.30pm)

© Imago / Sportsphoto

ARSENAL

Out: Gabriel Magalhaes (thigh), Leandro Trossard (calf)

Doubtful: Kai Havertz (knee), William Saliba (knock)

BRENTFORD

Out: Antoni Milambo (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee), Fabio Carvalho (knee), Reiss Nelson (ineligible)

Doubtful: Igor Thiago (muscle)

LEEDS VS. CHELSEA (Wednesday, 8.15pm)

© Imago

LEEDS

Out: Anton Stach (concussion), Sean Longstaff (calf)

Doubtful: Sebastiaan Bornauw (fitness)

CHELSEA

Out: Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended), Levi Colwill (knee), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Moises Caicedo (suspended)

Doubtful: Dario Essugo (thigh)

LIVERPOOL VS. SUNDERLAND (Wednesday, 8.15pm)

© Imago

LIVERPOOL

Out: Giovanni Leoni (knee), Conor Bradley (muscle), Jeremie Frimpong (muscle)

Doubtful: None

SUNDERLAND

Out: Habib Diarra (groin)

Doubtful: None

MAN UTD VS. WEST HAM (Thursday, 8.00pm)

© Imago / Sportsphoto

MAN UTD

Out: Benjamin Sesko (knee), Matheus Cunha (knock), Harry Maguire (thigh)

Doubtful: None

WEST HAM

Out: Oliver Scarles (shoulder), Lucas Paqueta (suspended)

Doubtful: Lukasz Fabianski (back), Crysencio Summerville (knock)

PREMIER LEAGUE GAMEWEEK 14: TEAM NEWS BY CLUB

ARSENAL (vs. Brentford)

Out: Gabriel Magalhaes (thigh), Leandro Trossard (calf)

Doubtful: Kai Havertz (knee), William Saliba (knock)

ASTON VILLA (vs. Brighton)

Out: Tyrone Mings (hamstring)

Doubtful: Ross Barkley (unspecified)

BOURNEMOUTH (vs. Everton)

Out: Marcos Senesi (suspended), Lewis Cook (suspended), David Brooks (suspended), Ben Doak (thigh), Ryan Christie (knee)

Doubtful: None

BRENTFORD (vs. Arsenal)

Out: Antoni Milambo (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee), Fabio Carvalho (knee), Reiss Nelson (ineligible)

Doubtful: None

BRIGHTON (vs. Aston Villa)

Out: Solly March (knee), Adam Webster (knee), James Milner (muscle), Kaoru Mitoma (ankle)

Doubtful: Georginio Rutter (head)

BURNLEY (vs. Crystal Palace)

Out: Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (knee), Connor Roberts (unspecified)

Doubtful: None

CHELSEA (vs. Leeds)

Out: Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended), Levi Colwill (knee), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Moises Caicedo (suspended)

Doubtful: Dario Essugo (thigh)

CRYSTAL PALACE (vs. Burnley)

Out: Rio Cardines (groin), Caleb Kporha (back), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Chadi Riad (knee), Ismaila Sarr (ankle)

Doubtful: Borna Sosa (knock)

EVERTON (vs. Bournemouth)

Out: Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring), Nathan Patterson (foot), Merlin Rohl (hernia), Seamus Coleman (thigh), Idrissa Gueye (suspended)

Doubtful: None

FULHAM (vs. Man City)

Out: Antonee Robinson (knee), Rodrigo Muniz (thigh)

Doubtful: None

LEEDS (vs. Chelsea)

Out: Anton Stach (concussion), Sean Longstaff (calf`)

Doubtful: Sebastiaan Bornauw (fitness)

LIVERPOOL (vs. Sunderland)

Out: Giovanni Leoni (knee), Conor Bradley (muscle), Jeremie Frimpong (muscle)

Doubtful: Florian Wirtz (muscle), Hugo Ekitike (knock), Alisson Becker (illness)

MANCHESTER CITY (vs. Fulham)

Out: Mateo Kovacic (ankle), Rodri (fitness)

Doubtful: None

MANCHESTER UNITED (vs. West Ham)

Out: Benjamin Sesko (knee), Matheus Cunha (knock), Harry Maguire (thigh)

Doubtful: None

NEWCASTLE UNITED (vs. Tottenham)

Out: Yoane Wissa (knee), Harrison Ashby (thigh), Kieran Trippier (thigh), William Osula (ankle)

Doubtful: Sven Botman (back), Nick Pope (groin)

NOTTINGHAM FOREST (vs. Wolves)

Out: Ola Aina (muscle), Douglas Luiz (thigh), Angus Gunn (knee), Dilane Bakwa (muscle), Oleksandr Zinchenko (groin), Chris Wood (knee), Taiwo Awoniyi (stomach)

Doubtful: Morgan Gibbs-White (knock)

SUNDERLAND (vs. Liverpool)

Out: Habib Diarra (groin)

Doubtful: None

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR (vs. Newcastle)

Out: Radu Dragusin (fitness), James Maddison (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Yves Bissouma (muscle), Dominic Solanke (ankle)

Doubtful: Kota Takai (thigh)

WEST HAM UNITED (vs. Man Utd)

Out: Oliver Scarles (shoulder), Lucas Paqueta (suspended)

Doubtful: Lukasz Fabianski (back), Crysencio Summerville (knock)

WOLVES (vs. Forest)

Out: Leon Chiwone (knee), Rodrigo Gomes (groin), Dan Bentley (ankle)

Doubtful: Matt Doherty (knee)