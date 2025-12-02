Liverpool boss Arne Slot confirms when Mohamed Salah will depart for Africa Cup of Nations

By Carter White | 02 Dec 2025 15:00 , Last updated: 02 Dec 2025 15:17

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has confirmed that Mohamed Salah will leave for the Africa Cup of Nations on December 15.

The legendary Reds attacker was named on the bench for the win at West Ham United on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League.

As a result, Salah is expected to sit on the sidelines once again as Liverpool host newly-promoted Sunderland at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Despite criticism this term, the Egyptian has made a solid start to the term, scoring four goals and providing two assists across 12 top-flight appearances.

Such numbers are a significantly decline on last season, though, when Salah racked up 57 goal contributions as Slot's side cantered to the Premier League crown.

© Imago / Sportimage

Liverpool confirm Salah departure date

Speaking to the media ahead of their midweek clash with Sunderland at Anfield, Liverpool boss Slot confirmed the departure date of Salah to AFCON.

“It is the 15th of December, but as always in these situations there is a player involved, there is the nation involved - Egypt in this situation - and the club and there are always talks about what is best for all three of us," explained Slot on Tuesday morning.

“I think the way we’ve worked at this club - and I have worked in the past - is there is communication between all three: the player, the club and the country.

“That is nothing new, it's always the same. Also, when they come back, when they go. I think FIFA have said the 15th is the last date I assume a player has to be released.”

As a result, Salah's final match of 2025 for Liverpool will come against Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on December 13.

How many games will Salah miss?

There is the potential for Salah to miss seven competitive matches for Liverpool spread across December and January.

Hosted by Morocco, AFCON is set to run from December 21 to January 18, when the Reds attacker will be hoping to compete in the final.

If Salah and Egypt go all the way, it is unlikely that the forward would be available for Liverpool's Champions League trip to Marseille on January 21.