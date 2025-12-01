Liverpool injury, suspension list and return dates for Sunderland: Conor Bradley, Jeremie Frimpong latest

By Anthony Nolan | 01 Dec 2025 22:34 , Last updated: 02 Dec 2025 07:42

Struggling Premier League champions Liverpool will be hoping to find consistency with another win when they welcome high-flying Sunderland to Anfield on Wednesday.

Arne Slot's Reds had lost nine of their 12 matches leading up to last weekend, but after a 2-0 win over West Ham United on Sunday and a significantly improved performance, fans are looking ahead to this clash more optimistically.

Star signing Florian Wirtz was key to the triumph as his return from injury saw him deliver a man-of-the-match performance, while £125m-man Alexander Isak, who has also been beset by injury issues, opened the scoring with his first top-flight goal for the club.

Elsewhere, Slot was able to bring Hugo Ekitike off the bench, though Joe Gomez started at right-back in the absence of both Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Liverpool's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their Premier League showdown with Sunderland.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

Teenage centre-back Giovanni Leoni unfortunately suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during his debut against Southampton in the EFL Cup in September, and he is unlikely to feature again in 2025-26.

JEREMIE FRIMPONG

© Imago / Orange Pictures

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: December 6 (vs. Leeds United)

Summer signing Frimpong has had his start to life on Merseyside hampered by fitness issues, and he is in the process of recovering from his second hamstring injury of the season.

Speaking on the right-back, Slot mentioned on November 21 that Frimpong was likely to miss two to three more weeks, so do not expect to see the former Bayer Leverkusen star feature on Wednesday.

CONOR BRADLEY

© Imago / Action Plus

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: December 13 (vs. Brighton & Hove Albion)

Talented but injury prone, Bradley has sat out more games with fitness problems than he has started for Liverpool so far, and the 22-year-old is currently sidelined with a muscle issue he picked up during the international break.

The Reds' right-back is not anticipated to return before mid-December barring a 'miracle', according to Slot.

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSION LIST

Liverpool have no players suspended for this game.