Liverpool 1-1 Sunderland: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Florian Wirtz rescues point but Arne Slot sack calls grow

Liverpool's 1-1 draw at Anfield with Sunderland saw them drop more points in the Premier League, throwing Arne Slot's job further into doubt.

Sunderland were impressive in the first half, and they even managed to hit the crossbar after the half-hour mark, when Alisson Becker parried Trai Hume's long-range effort onto the woodwork behind him.

Alexis Mac Allister did hit the post with a late header, but the finish was difficult, and it was concerning that his attempt was the hosts' only real moment of quality in the opening 45 minutes.

Liverpool's lack of attacking intent cost them dearly when Chemsdine Talbi's long-range effort struck the backside of Virgil van Dijk with less than half an hour left to play, beating Allison at the left corner.

It looked like the hosts would lose yet another game, but Florian Wirtz's shot was deflected off of Nordi Mukiele and into the back of the net, though the German will be thankful that Curtis Jones won possession high up the pitch to start the move.

The two sides settled for a point, and the result leaves Liverpool in eighth with 22 points, whereas Sunderland end the night in sixth with 23 points.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

There were question marks about whether Liverpool's win against West Ham United on Sunday was a real turning point, and after Wednesday's draw, it appears those questions are yet to be answered.

Slot made the decision to drop Mohamed Salah for a second consecutive game, but the Dutchman failed to impress from a coaching perspective, with his side rarely threatening the visitors in the first half.

The issues at Anfield are far more extensive than individuals, and much of the blame for the Reds' continued struggles must lie at the doorstep of the manager.

While Slot deserves immense credit for winning the Premier League title in his first season, performances and results this term cannot continue to be overlooked, and a dismissal feels like an inevitability.

Sunderland's season will not be defined by Wednesday's match against Liverpool, but they were unlucky that their resilient display did not see them leave Anfield with three points.

There is little fear of relegation, and while the Black Cats may not win the title, Regis Le Bris must be a candidate for manager of the season.

LIVERPOOL VS. SUNDERLAND HIGHLIGHTS

32nd min: Trai Hume (Sunderland) hits crossbar

Hume moves through midfield and strikes ferociously at goal, and Alisson Becker's parry sees the shot sail past him and onto the crossbar behind.

Close from Sunderland!

44th min: Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool) hits post

Alexis Mac Allister drifts into Sunderland's box and manages to flick Joe Gomez's cross towards the right post, striking the woodwork.

Liverpool almost score!

Chemsdine Talbi goal vs. Liverpool (67th min, Liverpool 0-1 Sunderland)

Virgil van Dijk tries to play a loose ball into midfield, but he surrenders possession to Talbi, who launches an effort that hits the defender's backside and beats Alisson to the bottom-left corner.

A deserved lead for the visitors!

Nordi Mukiele own goal vs. Sunderland (82nd min, Liverpool 1-1 Sunderland)

Curtis Jones wins the ball high up the pitch and drives down the right before squaring to Wirtz, who dribbles to the left and sees his shot deflect off of Nordi Mukiele and into the net.

Can Liverpool get the winner?

MAN OF THE MATCH - DANIEL BALLARD

Daniel Ballard was central to Sunderland's strong defensive performance, with the centre-back winning three of his four ground duels, as well as two of his three aerial duels.

The defender also made the joint most clearances (nine) of any player at Anfield, and his performance stood out amongst his peers.

LIVERPOOL VS. SUNDERLAND MATCH STATS

Possession: Liverpool 68%-32% Sunderland

Shots: Liverpool 23-9 Sunderland

Shots on target: Liverpool 4-6 Sunderland

Corners: Liverpool 7-3 Sunderland

Fouls: Liverpool 10-5 Sunderland

BEST STATS

FT: Liverpool 1-1 Sunderland



WHAT NEXT?

Liverpool will travel to Elland Road to face Leeds United on Saturday, before they then play Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday.

As for Sunderland, they will hope to overcome hosts Manchester City on Saturday, but they can be forgiven if their focus was on their match against rivals Newcastle United, which will take place on December 14 at the Stadium of Light.