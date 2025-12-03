Chelsea transfer news: Blues 'leading winter chase' ahead of Liverpool for 'perfect' defender

By Saikat Mandal | 03 Dec 2025 19:07 , Last updated: 03 Dec 2025 19:41

Chelsea are reportedly leading the race to sign RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba in the January transfer window.

The French centre-back began his career with Olympique Lyonnais before moving to Leipzig in 2023, and thereafter established himself as a key player.

The 22-year-old has made 12 appearances in all competitions this season and has a goal to his name.

The Blues are reportedly likely to face competition from other Premier League rivals, such as Liverpool, Newcastle United and Manchester United.

Premier League clubs eye move for Lukeba?

© Imago / Nico Herbertz

According to a report from CaughtOffside, the Blues are leading the chase for the defender, who has a contract with the German club until 2029.

Initially, Lukeba's contract carried a €90m (£78.7m) release clause, which scared many suitors away.

The price is expected to drop to €80m (£70m) next summer, and it could spark a bidding war for him, given his wealth of quality.

Interestingly, Leipzig could be interested in selling him for around €60m (£52.4m) in January, which is a big drop from his original price.

Lukeba is a physically robust, ball-playing centre-back, and he could be a smart addition for Chelsea, who are looking to strengthen their defensive spine.

Do Liverpool need Lukeba?

© Imago

It has been reported that Liverpool see Lukeba as an ideal replacement for Ibrahima Konate whose contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

Konate has yet to sign a new deal at Anfield, but he could commit his future to Liverpool after Real Madrid informed the Reds that they have cooled their interest in the Frenchman.

Lukeba is naturally left-footed, and he can be a great asset for the Reds when playing out from the back, but they may have other plans.

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi still remain the major target for Liverpool after they missed out on signing him in the summer window.