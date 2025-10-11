Liverpool reportedly will face competition from Manchester United for a 'perfect' replacement for centre-back Ibrahima Konate next summer.

Liverpool's interest in RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba is complicated by Manchester United's desire to sign him, the latest report has claimed.

The Reds will hope for improved performances at the back following the October international break considering they have lost their last three games in all competitions.

While Virgil van Dijk has excelled in defence, his performances have not been matched by his teammates, and it is perhaps no surprise that they attempted to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace in the summer.

Boss Arne Slot may look for further reinforcements at the back in the coming transfer windows, especially if Ibrahima Konate departs for free at the end of the season upon the expiry of his contract.

Caughtoffside claim in their Daily Briefing that Leipzig centre-back Lukeba is seen as an ideal replacement for Konate, especially as he will be allowed to leave for £52m, but Liverpool would face competition from the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle United.

Castello Lukeba in profile: What makes the RB Leipzig defender so good?

Lukeba prefers operating on the left side of the pitch, and the fact he is naturally left footed would make him an asset when playing out from the back.

The Frenchman has so far won 67% of his ground duels in the Bundesliga, whereas Konate has won 60% of his ground duels in the Premier League.

Konate is one of the division's strongest in the air considering he has won 74% of his aerial duels, which is significantly more than the RB Leipzig man (45%).

Lukeba is just 22 - four years Konate's junior - and he could improve in the air as he ages, though he is more than four inches (184cm) shorter than the Liverpool defender (195cm).

Can Lukeba or Marc Guehi replace Konate at Liverpool?

At his best, there are few defenders in the Premier League better at defending wide channels than Konate, with the Frenchman's strength, duelling ability and recovery pace helping him shut down opposition wingers.

The 26-year-old has struggled for form this season, especially in the absence of right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who often shouldered much of the team's buildup responsibility in deep areas.

Lukeba is strong in possession, as is Palace defender Guehi, but both of them have predominantly played on the Van Dijk's side of the pitch.

The Liverpool captain is contracted to the Reds until at least 2027, and since he is set to be a mainstay in the XI, any centre-back signing to the first team would have to be used on the right.

It remains to be seen if Guehi or Lukeba can play to their highest level on the right, though either player would no doubt be welcome additions.