Chelsea get back to winning ways in the Premier League on Saturday, beating Liverpool 2-1 at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea beat champions Liverpool 2-1 in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday thanks to a last-minute winner from Estevao Willian.

The hosts opened the scoring within the opening quarter of an hour through Moises Caicedo, who launched a long-range strike from a central position.

Liverpool could have found themselves level moments later had Dominik Szoboszlai converted after he latched onto the end of a cutback, but that was the visitors' best attacking move of the half.

The Reds did equalise shortly after the hour mark through Cody Gakpo, who benefitted significantly from Alexander Isak's deft touch to set him up for a strike inside the box.

It looked as if the sides would have to settle for a point, but Chelsea winger Estevao Willian snuck in at the back post in the last stages of the game to tap home and give the hosts all three points.

Chelsea increased their points tally to 11 and moved up to sixth, while Liverpool remain on 15 points and enter the international break in second place, one point from first-placed Arsenal.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Chelsea were dealing with numerous absences on Sunday, and boss Enzo Maresca can be proud of the performance of his side in the first half in particular.

The Blues did face more pressure in the second half, but they displayed the resilience necessary to come away with a victory.

Perhaps the most concerning aspect of the game for Liverpool was the fact that Mac Allister struggled yet again, with the Argentine failing to find the form that made him a standout in 2024-25.

The club's weaknesses in midfield and defence have seen them concede frequently, and it is perhaps time that Arne Slot considers making changes to the starting XI, which could include putting Curtis Jones into the team.

Slot must use the international break to address his side's frailties, as he otherwise may risk Arsenal storming away in the title race.

CHELSEA VS. LIVERPOOL HIGHLIGHTS

Moises Caicedo goal vs. Liverpool (14th min, Chelsea 1-0 Liverpool)



Moises Caicedo beats Alexis Mac Allister in the middle of the pitch, bursting past the Liverpool man before unleashing an effort into the top-left corner.

What a strike!

18th min: Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool) shot

Cody Gakpo races down the left flank and pulls a cross back into the box, where Dominik Szoboszlai is waiting, but the midfielder can only hit Benoit Badiashile after a first-time attempt.

That was a good chance!

Cody Gakpo goal vs. Chelsea (63rd min, Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool)



Mohamed Salah plays a pass down the line to Dominik Szoboszlai, who lofts a cross into the penalty area to Alexander Isak before the striker's touch sets up Cody Gakpo for an easy finish.

All level!

Estevao Willian goal vs. Liverpool (90+6th min, Chelsea 2-1 Liverpool)



Marc Cucurella finds the space on the left side of the box to play a low cross towards the back post, and Willian Estevao takes advantage of poor awareness from Andrew Robertson to tap home.

Chelsea have won it!

MAN OF THE MATCH - MOISES CAICEDO

Moises Caicedo was subject of a battle between Chelsea and Liverpool for his services when he was a Brighton & Hove Albion player in 2023, and he showed exactly why the Blues paid £115m for his signature.

The midfielder opened the scoring from distance on Saturday, and he dominated the likes of Mac Allister, making the joint most defensive contributions (11) of any player on the pitch.

CHELSEA VS. LIVERPOOL MATCH STATS

Possession: Chelsea 53%-47% Liverpool

Shots: Chelsea 12-12 Liverpool

Shots on target: Chelsea 6-2 Liverpool

Corners: Chelsea 7-2 Liverpool

Fouls: Chelsea 9-8 Liverpool

BEST STATS



WHAT NEXT?

Chelsea face Nottingham Forest on October 18 after the international break, and the Blues then take on Ajax on October 22 in Europe.

Liverpool will return to action on October 19 against fierce rivals Manchester United at Anfield, before they face Eintracht Frankfurt three days later in the Champions League.

