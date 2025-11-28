Real Madrid transfer news: Los Blancos make major Ibrahima Konate 'decision' following 'generous' Liverpool offer

By Carter White | 28 Nov 2025 14:32 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 14:47

Real Madrid have reportedly ended their interest in Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate.

The 26-year-old has been the subject of intense transfer speculation in recent times, with the Reds supposedly handing the centre-back a 'generous' contract offer this month.

Konate has suffered alongside his Liverpool teammates at the beginning of the 2025-26 campaign - a stark contrast to their success last term under Arne Slot.

The Merseyside outfit are currently sitting in 12th spot in the Premier League standings, below local rivals Everton at this stage in a season for the first time since 2015.

Things are not going much better on the continental scene at the moment either, with the Reds losing 4-1 to Eredivisie outfit PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday night.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Real Madrid 'have no interest' in signing Konate

According to The Athletic via The Standard, Real Madrid have made a bold decision regarding a potential swoop for Liverpool defender Konate.

The report states that the 13-time European champions no longer have an interest in bringing the 26-year-old to the Bernabeu during the summer of 2026.

With Konate's contract at Anfield expiring at the conclusion of this season, he is free to discuss a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs from January onwards.

However, it is now said that Real Madrid will not be moving forward in a pursuit for the Frenchman, whose form has dropped significantly this term.

Konate and company will be looking to avoid four consecutive defeats when they visit West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

© Imago

Real Madrid have the luxury of choice

Arguably the top destination for world-class talent, Real Madrid often have the luxury of handpicking the best players from around Europe.

After winning the Premier League title last season, Konate was a primary target for Los Blancos, who viewed the Frenchman as a replacement for the likes of Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba at the heart of the backline.

However, as quickly as the defender's form has dipped, Real Madrid have cooled their interest in the player, signalling their high standards in the transfer market.