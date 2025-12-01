Real Madrid injury, suspension list vs. Athletic Bilbao: Dean Huijsen, Dani Carvajal, Raul Asencio, David Alaba updates

By Matt Law | 01 Dec 2025 09:09 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 18:01

Real Madrid will be aiming to return to winning ways in La Liga when they head to Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday evening.

Los Blancos have shared the points in each of their last three in Spain's top flight, including a 1-1 draw with Girona on Sunday, and they are currently second in the La Liga table, one point behind the leaders Barcelona.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of their fixture with Athletic, who are eighth in the division, boasting 20 points from their opening 14 games.

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: December 3 (vs. Athletic)

Huijsen was not involved against Olympiacos in the Champions League or Girona in La Liga due to a muscular problem, and he needs to be assessed ahead of the contest with Athletic.

Raul Asencio

© Imago

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Illness

Possible return date: December 3 (vs. Athletic)

Asencio was absent against Girona due to illness, but the centre-back is expected to have recovered in time to be involved in the squad against Athletic.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Carvajal made his return from a muscular injury against Barcelona on October 26, but the experienced defender has since been forced to undergo an operation on a knee problem and will be sidelined until 2026.

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: December 3 (vs. Athletic)

Alaba was not in the squad against Elche, Olympiacos or Girona due to a muscular issue, and the experienced defender will need to be assessed ahead of the clash with Athletic.

REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST

Real Madrid have no players suspended for the La Liga clash.