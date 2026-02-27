Chelsea lineup vs. Arsenal: Predicted XI for Premier League London derby as Wesley Fofana replacement decided

By Ben Knapton | 27 Feb 2026 08:17 , Last updated: 27 Feb 2026 08:17

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior must find solutions to Wesley Fofana's absence for Sunday's Premier League London derby with Arsenal at the Emirates.

The Frenchman was sent off for two bookable offences in last weekend's 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Burnley, before being subjected to sickening racist abuse online.

Fofana's red card against the Clarets carries a one-game suspension, but Rosenior is not short of alternative options, as all of Tosin Adarabioyo, Mamadou Sarr, Jorrel Hato, Josh Acheampong or Benoit Badiashile could realistically fill in.

Adarabioyo and Sarr will likely be competing for the role, but in spite of the former's patchy form throughout the campaign, his greater experience should see him given the nod.

The former Fulham enforcer will link arms with Trevoh Chalobah and Reece James in defence, while Malo Gusto could deputise at left-back again if Marc Cucurella does not recover from a thigh injury in time.

Rosenior is also sweating on the fitness of Estevao Willian, who missed the draw with Burnley due to a hamstring problem of his own, so Cole Palmer could be stationed on the right-hand side of the attack again.

The Englishman operating out wide would allow Enzo Fernandez to take up an advanced central position, ahead of the double pivot of Andrey Santos and Moises Caicedo, sent off in the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; James, Adarabioyo, Chalobah, Gusto; Caicedo, Santos; Palmer, Fernandez, Neto; Pedro

