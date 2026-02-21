Saturday's Premier League results and roundup: Burnley stun 10-man Chelsea with late leveller at Stamford Bridge, while Aston Villa rescue late point against Leeds United

By Matt Law | 21 Feb 2026 17:11 , Last updated: 21 Feb 2026 17:13

Chelsea moved into fourth spot in the Premier League table despite conceding late in a 1-1 draw with Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Leeds United had been on the brink of securing a huge win away to Aston Villa, only to concede a last-gasp leveller in a 1-1 draw with Unai Emery's side.

Meanwhile, Brentford's four-game unbeaten run was ended by Brighton & Hove Albion, with the Seagulls recording an impressive 2-0 victory in West London.

Chelsea 1-1 Burnley: Rosenior's Blues pegged back by Burnley at Stamford Bridge

Zian Flemming scored a 93rd-minute leveller as Burnley came from behind to draw 1-1 with 10-man Chelsea in Saturday's Premier League contest in the capital.

Joao Pedro's fourth-minute opener looked to be enough for Chelsea to pick up all three points, but the Blues had to play the final 18 minutes of normal time plus stoppage time with 10 men due to a red card for Wesley Fofana, who was dismissed for a second bookable offence.

Burnley then came up with an equaliser in the 93rd minute, with Flemming heading a wonderful James Ward-Prowse corner into the back of the net.

Chelsea have moved above Manchester United into fourth spot in the table, but only on goal difference rather than two points clear.

Burnley, meanwhile, remain down in 19th spot in the division, eight points from safety, but Scott Parker's side can take a lot from the contest in London.

Aston Villa 1-1 Leeds: Abraham saves Villa as Farke's team are denied monumental three points

3 - In Anton Stach (3) and Dominik Szoboszlai (3), this is the first Premier League season to see two players score at least three goals from direct free-kicks since Christian Eriksen and Jason Puncheon in 2014-15 (3 each). Range. pic.twitter.com/aCsORWnRQj — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 21, 2026

Meanwhile, Tammy Abraham came up with an 88th-minute leveller as Aston Villa drew 1-1 with Leeds in Saturday's Premier League clash at Villa Park.

Leeds led in the 31st minute of the match through Anton Sach, with the 27-year-old scoring an incredible free kick to silence the home team's supporters.

Daniel Farke's side looked to have done enough for all three points, but Abraham managed to turn into the back of the net from close range after the visitors failed to deal with a corner.

Villa remain third, six points ahead of fourth-placed Chelsea, but fifth-placed Man United can move to within three points of them with a win over Everton on Monday.

Leeds, meanwhile, have climbed seven points clear of the relegation zone, with the Whites putting in a strong performance on their travels on Saturday afternoon.

Brentford 0-2 Brighton & Hove Albion: Milner makes history as Seagulls fly high in West London

654 – James Milner is making his 654th @premierleague appearance against Brentford, the outright most in the competition’s history. Longevity. pic.twitter.com/FVBeJXoTMi — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 21, 2026

James Milner became the player with the most Premier League appearances in history in Saturday's clash between Brentford and Brighton in West London.

The 40-year-old was named in the Brighton XI for his 654th Premier League match, with the midfielder passing the record which had previously been held by Gareth Barry.

First-half goals from Diego Gomez and Danny Welbeck proved to be enough for Brighton to collect an impressive three points, which has moved them into 12th spot in the table.

Brentford would have moved above Liverpool into sixth had they managed to triumph on Saturday, but it was a rare disappointing outing from Keith Andrews' side, who only managed three attempts on target during a poor performance.

Brighton brought a six-game winless run into the contest, and there was pressure on the Seagulls to deliver a strong display, which proved to be the case.