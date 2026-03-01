Why Martin Odegaard is out of Arsenal vs. Chelsea as Mikel Arteta issues injury update

By Ben Knapton | 01 Mar 2026 16:37 , Last updated: 01 Mar 2026 16:38

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Martin Odegaard is missing from Sunday's Premier League clash with Chelsea due to lingering concerns over his recent knee injury.

The Norway international sustained a blow to the knee in the Gunners' 1-1 draw with Brentford last month, although he was fit enough to come off the bench in last weekend's 4-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Odegaard set up Viktor Gyokeres's second goal in that North London derby thumping, and the captain was expected to be in contention for a spot in the first XI against Chelsea at the Emirates.

However, Odegaard was a notable absentee from the matchday squad when the teamsheets were released, with Eberechi Eze starting and Kai Havertz back on the bench following a muscle concern.

Speaking to Sky Sports News ahead of the game, Arteta revealed that Odegaard was still struggling with the knee issue he picked up at the Gtech Community Stadium, but he suggested that his absence was mainly precautionary.

Arsenal vs. Chelsea: Mikel Arteta explains Martin Odegaard injury absence

© Imago / News Images

"Kai trained really well and he's fit and available, and unfortunately Martin is still not feeling totally comfortable with that knee injury, and we decided not to risk him," Arteta said.

Odegaard may very well be passed fit for the trip to Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday evening, but his absence from the showdown with Chelsea is another setback in a disrupted season for the Scandinavian.

The 27-year-old has made 27 appearances in all competitions this season - claiming one goal and seven assists - but has missed a further 15 matches due to a combination of various issues.

Odegaard has struggled with knee, muscle and shoulder injuries in the current campaign, problems that have restricted him to 13 Premier League starts and two in the Champions League for the Gunners.

However, Eze was always expected to start after his brace at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and the ex-Crystal Palace starlet could equal a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang goalscoring feat against Chelsea on Sunday.

Have Arsenal moved past the point of Martin Odegaard?

© Imago / Mark Pain

With Odegaard struggling for both form and fitness throughout the campaign, some Gunners fans may question whether their side have moved past the need for the 27-year-old.

Intriguingly, Arsenal have not lost any of the 15 games that Odegaard has missed this season, registering 12 victories and playing out three draws in the absence of their skipper.

The former Real Madrid starlet was slowly getting back to his creative best before this latest blow, though, as he has set up a goal in five of his last eight Premier League appearances, and the early signs with Gyokeres are promising.

As Havertz's own fitness record leaves a lot to be desired, and Eze is yet to consistently impress, it would be foolish to write Odegaard off just yet.