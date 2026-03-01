Chelsea transfer news: Todd Boehly reveals bizarre reason behind Marc Cucurella signing

By Darren Plant | 01 Mar 2026 16:20

Todd Boehly has revealed that Chelsea signed Marc Cucurella because Manchester City wanted to buy him.

In the summer of 2022, the Blues committed to a deal that was worth over £60m to sign the left-back from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Despite initially struggling to adapt to life at Stamford Bridge, Cucurella has developed into one of the best players for his position in world football.

A total of nine goals and 12 assists have come from 148 appearances in all competitions, Chelsea also winning the Conference League and Club World Cup during that time.

However, speaking in a panel session for iConnections, Boehly has suggested that there was an element of risk and luck about the acquisition.

© Imago

Boehly reveals why Chelsea signed Cucurella

In the months after BlueCo became Chelsea's new owners, Boehly was acting as the club's sporting director with no experience.

Cucurella was signed by Chelsea after Manchester City had attempted to purchase the Spaniard from Brighton, only for Pep Guardiola to opt against meeting the valuation of the Seagulls.

Boehly has claimed that it was Man City's initial bid for Cucurella that tempted him into negotiations with Brighton.

He said: "Having taken over in the circumstances that we did, basically the whole management team left.

"I was stuck being interim Sporting Director for a summer, having no idea what made a good football player.

"But knowing that Marc Cucurella, if Man City wanted him, I want him. It was really simple that way."

© Imago

Didi Boehly oversee any other successful signings?

During that particular summer window, Chelsea made a further 12 signings for the senior and academy ranks.

They were Gabriel Slonina, Eddie Beach, Kalidou Koulibaly, Wesley Fofana, Zak Sturge, Denis Zakaria, Cesare Casadei, Carney Chukwuemeka, Omari Hutchinson, Tyler Dibling, Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

There is an argument that Cucurella and, arguably, Fofana were the only successful additions.

Boehly also contributed to the decision to sack Thomas Tuchel in the days after Aubameyang - a trusted player of the German - was signed in September.