Arsenal vs. Chelsea lineups confirmed as huge Martin Odegaard, Mamadou Sarr decisions made for Premier League clash

By Ben Knapton | 01 Mar 2026 15:19 , Last updated: 01 Mar 2026 15:27

Arsenal and Chelsea have revealed their starting lineups for Sunday's mouthwatering Premier League London derby at the Emirates.

The Gunners return home on the back of their 4-1 thumping of Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby, and Arteta has unsurprisingly gone with an unchanged starting XI from that victory.

However, there is no Martin Odegaard in the Arsenal squad for the visit of Chelsea - it is not known whether the Norwegian's absence is tactical or injury-related, but Arteta will no doubt be asked in his pre-game interview.

Nevertheless, Kai Havertz has recovered from a muscular problem to take Odegaard's place on the bench against his former club, while Eberechi Eze holds his place after his brace against Spurs.

Bukayo Saka is also fine to feature despite a blow to the ankle at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but Ben White misses out once again with the knock he sustained before the North London derby.

Arsenal vs. Chelsea: Liam Rosenior makes two changes to Blues XI

© Imago / News Images

Meanwhile, Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has made two changes to the side that drew 1-1 with Burnley in the previous gameweek, one enforced by Wesley Fofana's red card and one-match suspension.

Rather than side with the experienced Tosin Adarabioyo - whose performances have been criticised this term - the visiting manager has drafted Mamadou Sarr into the XI for his first Premier League start.

The 20-year-old is one of two defensive alterations for the Club World Cup winners in defence, as Jorrel Hato has also been promoted to the first XI at left-back, with Malo Gusto dropping out.

Estevao Willian remains out through injury, so Cole Palmer will continue on the right-hand side of the attack, with Enzo Fernandez operating in front of Moises Caicedo and Andrey Santos.

The only other change to the Blues' matchday squad sees backup goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen return to the bench after injury, as Gabriel Slonina makes way.

Victory for Arteta's side will take them five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table, albeit having played a game more than their title rivals.

Meanwhile, the Blues could leapfrog both Liverpool and Manchester United back into the top four with all three points in North London, if Crystal Palace can stun the Red Devils at Old Trafford.

Arsenal starting lineup: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Eze, Trossard; Gyokeres

Subs: Kepa, Mosquera, Jesus, Martinelli, Norgaard, Madueke, Havertz, Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly

Chelsea starting lineup: Sanchez; James, Sarr, Chalobah, Hato; Caicedo, Santos; Palmer, Fernandez, Neto; Pedro

Subs: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Gusto, Lavia, Garnacho, Delap, Guiu