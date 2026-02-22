Tottenham 1-4 Arsenal: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Eberechi Eze matches Thierry Henry in derby demolition

By Ben Knapton | 22 Feb 2026 18:38 , Last updated: 22 Feb 2026 18:47

An awesome Arsenal surged to their biggest-ever Premier League away win over Tottenham Hotspur as they demolished the Lilywhites 4-1 in Sunday's North London derby.

A customarily chaotic start to this weekend's main event - in which the Gunners started the dominant side - was quickly nipped in the bud, as play was stopped for a good five minutes due to a farcical communications error on the officials' end.

However, the action soon picked up again, as perpetual Tottenham nemesis Eze deservedly put Arsenal ahead, but a mindless moment from Declan Rice gifted Randal Kolo Muani an equaliser just two minutes later.

Unlike at Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers, though, Arsenal rose to the occasion after a swift setback, as Viktor Gyokeres's beautiful finish restored their lead just two minutes after the restart.

A disallowed second for Kolo Muani - a controversially disallowed second at that - suggested it would not be Spurs' day, and so it proved when Eze and Gyokeres completed their braces later in the second half.

There would be no late collapse for Arsenal tonight, as Mikel Arteta's men restored their five-point lead over Manchester City - who have a game in hand - in the Premier League table, while Igor Tudor's Spurs remain 16th, just four points clear of the bottom three.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Iconsport / PA Images

No matter the scoreline, the North London derby would have been a day of celebration or catastrophe for Arsenal, and anything other than three points would have fallen into the latter category.

What happened at Molineux was nothing short of embarrassing - and even that is downplaying it - but it evidently also served as a massive wake-up call for Arteta's players, who were on it from minute one.

The comical technological delay had the potential to disrupt Arsenal's momentum - as did Rice's foolish error, which the Gunners must stamp out - but the visitors did not cower in the face of adversity; a very refreshing sight for those away fans.

Man City remain far too close for comfort, but displays like today's demonstrate why Arteta's men are still leading the pack, and the next step for Arteta is to have Eze replicate his NLD displays every week.

Tudor's Tottenham were threatening in flashes, but the same old issues reared their ugly heads for the home side, who are undoubtedly in a fight for survival - if it was not already obvious.

TOTTENHAM VS. ARSENAL HIGHLIGHTS

Eberechi Eze goal vs. Tottenham (32nd min, Tottenham 0-1 Arsenal)

Ebere Eze loves scoring against Spurs! ? pic.twitter.com/LvIoKeXOFG — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 22, 2026

It just had to be him!

Bukayo Saka - who has been hustled and harried all afternoon by white shirts - nutmegs Pape Sarr and cuts the ball back into a crowded mixer.

Eze does not quite get it under his spell first time, but the former Tottenham target gets it right at the second bite, hooking in a half-volley from close range to break the deadlock!

Randal Kolo Muani goal vs. Arsenal (34th min, Tottenham 1-1 Arsenal)

"You CANNOT believe that" ?



Randal Kolo Muani snatches the ball off Declan Rice and fires in an equaliser for Spurs! pic.twitter.com/cgL9LiIHnv — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 22, 2026

Exactly what all away supporters feared - deja vu strikes again for Arteta's vulnerable leaders.

Not sure what Rice is trying to do close to his own corner flag, but he gets it all wrong and runs straight into Kolo Muani.

The Frenchman wastes no time in surging into the penalty area - away from William Saliba - and firing in an unstoppable low strike to level matters right away!

Oh, and he had just pointed at his head urging his teammates to concentrate a minute beforehand.

Viktor Gyokeres goal vs. Tottenham (47th min, Tottenham 1-2 Arsenal)

What a strike from Viktor Gyökeres?! ? pic.twitter.com/ZwjrAbySxE — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 22, 2026

That is a beauty.

Jurrien Timber's long ball infield from the right makes its way to Gyokeres on the edge of the box, and the Swede curls in a wonderful strike past a helpless Guglielmo Vicario.

Of course, Eze played a part in that goal too - the Englishman occupied Radu Dragusin to help create the space for Gyokeres to turn and fire home.

Randal Kolo Muani disallowed goal vs. Arsenal (54th min, Tottenham 1-2 Arsenal)

Randal Kolo Muani is denied a second after this push on Gabriel ❌ pic.twitter.com/0aGFfxnLPx — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 22, 2026

It would not be a North London derby without a healthy dose of controversy.

Kolo Muani and all Spurs fans inside the stadium briefly believe that the Frenchman has levelled matters again, but the striker is penalised for a push on Gabriel Magalhaes.

Replays show that Kolo Muani had two hands on Gabriel's back, but certainly without the force needed to make the Brazilian fall to the ground in that theatrical manner.

Eberechi Eze goal vs. Tottenham (61st min, Tottenham 1-3 Arsenal)

?️ "He just picks on Spurs."



Ebere Eze gets ANOTHER! pic.twitter.com/mtRv3O5Jyi — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 22, 2026

North London derby day is Eze's day!

The playmaker combines brilliantly with Gyokeres and Saka, who sees his close-range attempt thwarted by Vicario, but Joao Palhinha cannot control and clear.

Instead, the ball deflects off of the Portuguese's calf into Eze's path, and Arsenal's man of the moment calmly tucks away his second and Arsenal's third.

90+4 min: Tottenham 1-4 Arsenal (Viktor Gyokeres)

The two Scandinavians combine to devastating effect!

Substitute Martin Odegaard slips through Gyokeres in the left channel that he loves, and the striker easily shrugs off his marker before another slick side-footed finish into the top corner.

MAN OF THE MATCH - VIKTOR GYOKERES

© Iconsport / PA Images

Of course, I was just writing my Eze justification when Gyokeres put away his second of the night - curse of the reporter.

So many of the Swede's goals this season have been scrappy, but he put away two sumptuous strikes in front of the away end, contributing to what was undoubtedly his best all-round Arsenal display so far.

TOTTENHAM VS. ARSENAL MATCH STATS

Possession: Tottenham 39%-61% Arsenal

Shots: Tottenham 6-20 Arsenal

Shots on target: Tottenham 5-7 Arsenal

Corners: Tottenham 2-5 Arsenal

Fouls: Tottenham 17-11 Arsenal

BEST STATS

5 - Only Robert Pirès (7) and Emmanuel Adebayor (6) have more Premier League goals for Arsenal against Tottenham than Eberechi Eze (5), who now has as many goals in this league fixture for the Gunners as both Thierry Henry and Robin van Persie managed. Favourite. pic.twitter.com/OV9xGIEIbv — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 22, 2026

Fun fact:



34 — Arsenal goal difference

29 — Tottenham points pic.twitter.com/cPzGJiuG9p — StatMuse FC (@statmusefc) February 22, 2026

Viktor Gyökeres has ten goal contributions across all competitions in 2026.



No Premier League player has more ? pic.twitter.com/rUm9c1WPIH — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 22, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Tudor's first Tottenham away day comes against another London rival, as the Lilywhites head to Craven Cottage to face Fulham next Sunday at 2pm.

A couple of hours later on March 1, Arsenal also engage in their next all-capital clash, hosting Chelsea in an Emirates blockbuster.