Liverpool lineup vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Florian Wirtz injury update revealed

By Lewis Nolan | 01 Mar 2026 22:43

Liverpool will almost certainly have to find ways of beating Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday in the Premier League without attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz.

The Number 10 withdrew from the team that was set to face Nottingham Forest on February 22 during the warmup, with Arne Slot confirming the German had suffered a back injury.

Wirtz is reportedly to be likely to miss out against Wolves on Tuesday, and his absence means Dominik Szoboszlai is set to support number nine Hugo Ekitike.

Struggling wingers Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah will hope for improvements in their own performances, though perhaps the latter will be aided by rampaging right-back Jeremie Frimpong.

The defender will form part of a back four alongside Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, and perhaps Andrew Robertson will come in for left-back Milos Kerkez.

While goalkeeper Alisson Becker will hope that his backline will be able to protect him, without adequate screening from Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch in midfield, the defence will be exposed.

Curtis Jones could have been an option to play in the double pivot, but he has found himself out of favour under Slot, so he will likely have to settle for a place on the bench.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Gakpo, Szoboszlai, Salah; Ekitike

