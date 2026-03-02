Arsenal transfer news: Contract 'security' of key Mikel Arteta target from Premier League rival complicates summer move

By Lewis Nolan | 02 Mar 2026 00:56

Reported Arsenal target Anthony Gordon's contract at Newcastle United is now said to run until 2030 not 2028.

The Gunners moved five points ahead of second-placed Manchester City following their 2-1 win against Chelsea at the Emirates on Sunday.

While fans were pleased with the win, it was notable that they produced just two open-play shots on target inside the box.

Mikel Arteta's side would improve considerably if they found ways of regularly generating chances from open play, and it is perhaps no coincidence that they have been recently linked with Newcastle winger Gordon.

Though the Englishman's deal was thought to expire in 2028, Sky Sports News claim that his contract lasts until 2030, meaning the Magpies would be able to demand a significant fee.

Anthony Gordon assessed: Should Arsenal sign Newcastle star?

Gordon's season for Newcastle has been immensely disappointing, with the forward having failed to score or register an assist in 27 of the 39 games he has played for the club.

The 25-year-old also has just one goal and one assist in his last 10 Premier League fixtures, but his lack of end product is not a new concern.

While he managed to contribute directly to 21 league goals in his first full season at Newcastle in 2023-24, he only managed 11 direct goal contributions in 2024-25.

The winger has not demonstrated that he can consistently threaten opposition defences, and spending a significant fee on his signature would not necessarily represent the best use of funds.

Do Arsenal need another forward in the summer?

Arteta's forwards have often let him down this season, as while the manager's style of play has blunted their impact, the likes of Viktor Gyokeres and Leandro Trossard have failed to impress.

Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze have at times shown glimpses of their talent, but the former has only scored two league goals, while five of the latter's six Premier League goals have come against Tottenham Hotspur.

The addition of goalscoring forward looks necessary in the summer, but the fact that Arsenal's attacking options are still so inconsistent despite significant spending is concerning.