Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'ahead' of two Premier League rivals in Anthony Gordon transfer chase

Arsenal are reportedly leading the race ahead of two Premier League rivals to sign Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon in the summer window.

The Gunners are reportedly planning to sign a new midfielder this summer, but reinforcements in the wing department are also under consideration.

Gordon joined Newcastle in the January window of 2023 from Everton, and scored 36 goals in 144 goals for the Magpies across all competitions.

The England winger was reportedly ready to move to Liverpool two years ago, but the transfer fell through. However, a summer move away from Newcastle cannot be completely ruled out.

Arsenal ahead of two Premier League rivals in Anthony Gordon chase

According to a report from The Sun, the Gunners are ahead of Liverpool and Manchester United in the race to sign the 25-year-old winger.

It has been reported that Gordon, who has two years remaining on his contract at St James’ Park, would be open to moving to London.

Mikel Arteta is reportedly a big fan of the former Everton attacker, and Arsenal could end up paying anything between £75m and £80m to secure his signature.

The Gunners are looking to strengthen their left wing options, and Gordon, who can play across all attacking positions, should fit seamlessly into Arteta's system.

Gordon's potential arrival could see the likes of Gabriel Martinelli or Leandro Trossard moved on, although the Magpies winger has insisted he is happy at Newcastle.

Could Liverpool challenge Arsenal for Gordon?

The Reds bolstered their attacking department last summer by signing Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak, but they may still need additional quality in forward areas.

Cody Gakpo has failed to fill the void left by Luis Diaz, while Federico Chiesa is likely to be sold next summer after failing to impress Arne Slot.

Liverpool also need to identify a long-term successor to Mohamed Salah, and Gordon could be a strong option, although sporting director Richard Hughes may have alternative plans.