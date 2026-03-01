Burnley lineup vs. Everton: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Scott Parker makes double change

By Ben Knapton | 01 Mar 2026 10:47 , Last updated: 01 Mar 2026 10:47

Burnley head coach Scott Parker should consider a double change and a formation switch for Tuesday's Premier League clash with Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The Clarets were oh so close to pulling off an extraordinary comeback from 3-0 down against Brentford, only to be denied by a tight offside and a controversial handball call in a 4-3 home loss on Saturday.

Parker's men went into half time at 3-1 down, and the manager had subsequently seen enough from Josh Laurent and Jacob Bruun Larsen, whom he replaced with Lesley Ugochukwu and Lyle Foster.

After an outrageous second-half revival at Turf Moor, the latter pair will certainly now come into contention for starting roles - a tactical tweak that could also see Parker shift from a 3-4-2-1 to a 4-2-3-1.

Laurent occupied the right wing-back slot against Brentford, but Bashir Humphreys may now start as the out-and-out right-back, allowing Ugochukwu to join James Ward-Prowse in the centre.

Foster - who returned from illness at the weekend - also warrants a chance in between Hannibal Mejbri, provider of two assists against Brentford, and Jaidon Anthony, who struck the Clarets' second in the seven-goal thriller.

Zian Flemming then thought he had completed a spectacular turnaround having already netted the equaliser, only for a VAR offside decision to deny him a magical moment; the Dutchman will still start this one regardless.

Burnley possible starting lineup:

Dubravka; Humphreys, Worrall, Esteve, Pires; Ugochukwu, Ward-Prowse; Hannibal, Foster, Anthony; Flemming

