Preview: Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid - prediction, team news, lineups

Barcelona will welcome Atletico Madrid to Camp Nou on Tuesday evening for the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final, with the hosts facing a daunting task after a heavy first-leg defeat.

The Blaugrana must overturn a four-goal deficit to keep their cup hopes alive, while Los Rojiblancos arrive in a commanding position, knowing that only a collapse would deny them a place in the final.

Match preview

Barcelona find themselves in an unfamiliar and uncomfortable position heading into the second leg, having suffered a humbling 4-0 defeat in the reverse fixture.

The hosts were outplayed for large spells at the Metropolitano, and they now return to Camp Nou needing a near-perfect performance to stand any chance of progressing.

Despite the magnitude of the task, Hansi Flick’s side can take some confidence from their overall form this season, particularly in La Liga, where they currently sit top of the table.

They also head into this contest off the back of a convincing 4-1 win over Villarreal, a match that saw in-form Lamine Yamal score his first-career hat-trick.

However, the first-leg defeat exposed several vulnerabilities, as Barcelona struggled to match Atletico’s intensity, losing key duels and second balls while failing to impose their usual rhythm on the game.

Injuries also played a significant role, with key players such as Marcus Rashford, Raphinha and Pedri missing, leaving Flick short of options in crucial areas.

The return of those players provides a timely boost, and with home advantage on their side, the hosts will believe that a response is possible, even if the odds remain heavily stacked against them.

Notably, recent meetings between these sides have rarely ended in stalemates, with no draws recorded in their last four encounters, suggesting another decisive result could be on the cards.

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, were dominant in the first leg and will look to finish the job with another disciplined performance.

Diego Simeone’s side were sharper, more aggressive, and far more clinical in front of goal, producing a devastating display that effectively put one foot in the final.

Their breakthrough came early, as Eric Garcia inadvertently turned the ball into his own net, before Antoine Griezmann doubled the advantage with a composed finish.

Ademola Lookman added a third with a powerful strike, and just before the break, he turned provider for Julian Alvarez, whose emphatic effort capped a ruthless first-half showing.

Atletico’s recent form has also been encouraging, with three wins from their last five matches, one draw and one defeat.

They arrive in Catalonia following a hard-fought 1-0 win over Real Oviedo, with Alvarez scoring the decisive goal in extra time.

With a significant advantage already secured, Los Rojiblancos are expected to adopt a disciplined and compact approach, looking to frustrate Barcelona while exploiting spaces on the counter-attack.

Given their defensive organisation and experience in managing high-pressure ties, Simeone’s side will be confident of protecting their lead and securing a place in the final.

Barcelona Copa del Rey form:

WWWL

Barcelona form (all competitions):

WWLLWW

Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey form:

WWWW

Atletico Madrid form (all competitions):

WLDWWW

Team News

Barcelona will be without Eric Garcia, who is suspended after receiving a red card in the first leg.

With Robert Lewandowski sidelined after suffering a fracture to his left eye socket, Ferran Torres is expected to lead the line as Barcelona look to overturn the deficit.

Andreas Christensen remains sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury, while Frenkie de Jong is also unavailable due to a thigh problem.

Gavi has returned to training but is unlikely to be risked, with this fixture coming too soon following his long-term absence.

However, Barcelona have been boosted by the return of Marcus Rashford, Raphinha and Pedri, all of whom missed the first leg and could play key roles in the attempted comeback.

The visitors, meanwhile, will be without Johnny Cardoso, who picked up a hamstring injury in their recent win over Real Oviedo.

Pablo Barrios also remains sidelined with a thigh issue and is not expected to return until mid-March.

Simeone is likely to stick with a familiar setup, with Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth leading the line.

Ademola Lookman should retain his place in the attacking unit, while Koke and Marcos Llorente are expected to provide balance in midfield.

In defence, the visitors are set to rely on the quartet of Matteo Ruggeri, David Hancko, Marc Pubill and Nahuel Molina.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martin, Balde; Pedri, Olmo; Yamal, Lopez, Raphinha; Torres

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup:

Musso; Ruggeri, Hancko, Pubill, Molina; Simeone, Koke, Llorente, Lookman; Alvarez, Sorloth

We say: Barcelona 3-1 Atletico Madrid (Atletico Madrid win 5-3 on aggregate)

Barcelona will look to take the initiative at home, and their attacking options suggest they can make this a competitive second leg. A fast start could put pressure on Atletico Madrid and give the hosts a chance of reducing the deficit.

That said, Atletico Madrid are well equipped to manage this situation, having built a solid first-leg advantage. Their structure, game management and experience in knockout football should allow them to absorb pressure and progress, even if they fall short on the night.

