Tottenham handed huge early boost for Crystal Palace Premier League clash after Man United VAR decision

Tottenham Hotspur have been handed a huge early boost for their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace on Thursday, which Maxence Lacroix will be suspended for.

The Frenchman and his Eagles side got off to the dream start in Sunday's showdown with Manchester United, as Lacroix opened the scoring after just four minutes with a deft header from a corner.

Oliver Glasner's men then received a further fillip, as Luke Shaw sustained a foot injury following a challenge from Daniel Munoz, one that has the potential to jeopardise the defender's World Cup hopes.

Nevertheless, Michael Carrick's Man Utd fought back against the FA Cup holders, thanks in no small part to Lacroix pulling Matheus Cunha back inside the box and conceding a penalty.

Referee Chris Kavanagh pointed to the spot following some brief deliberation, and while the awarding of the penalty was confirmed, the official was then sent to the screen to check whether Lacroix had denied a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Crystal Palace's Maxence Lacroix banned for Tottenham clash after Man United red card

Replays showed Lacroix initiating the contact outside of the box, but his pull on Cunha continued into the penalty area, and Kavanagh saw fit to dismiss the former Wolfsburg man.

Explaining his decision to the Old Trafford crowd, Kavanagh said: "After review, Crystal Palace number 5 commits a clear holding offence which denies a clear, obvious, goal scoring opportunity. Final decision is penalty and red card."

Lacroix's sending-off for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity carries a one-game suspension, which he will serve in the London derby with Igor Tudor's side at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this week.

The 25-year-old's dismissal on Sunday marked his seventh red card since the start of the 2020-21 season, having also been sent off three times in the 2021-22 Bundesliga and three times in the 2023-24 German top flight.

Only one player has received more red cards in Europe's big five leagues since the beginning of the 2020-21 campaign - Montpellier HSC legend Teji Savanier with eight.

Lacroix will return for Palace's Conference League last-16 first leg with AEK Larnaca in two Thursdays' time, and he will also be eligible to feature in the Eagles' home match with Leeds United on March 15.

How can Crystal Palace replace Maxence Lacroix against Tottenham?

Lacroix may only be missing for one game, but Palace could have done without losing another defender - even just for 90 minutes - following Marc Guehi's January exit to Manchester City.

If Glasner wishes to stick with his three-man backline, the only other centre-back in the squad alongside Chris Richards and Jaydee Canvot is Chadi Riad, who was sidelined with an ACL injury until just a few weeks ago.

Alternatively, Glasner could start either Borna Sosa or Nathaniel Clyne as an emergency centre-back, but Jefferson Lerma - another possible alternative - is expected to miss out with a hamstring injury.

However, Spurs suffered a defensive blow of their own on Sunday, as Djed Spence missed the London derby with Fulham, and the reason for his absence has been revealed.