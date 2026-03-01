Why Djed Spence is missing from Fulham vs. Tottenham as Igor Tudor makes bizarre decision

By Ben Knapton | 01 Mar 2026 13:56 , Last updated: 01 Mar 2026 13:56

Tottenham Hotspur full-back Djed Spence is reportedly missing from Sunday's Premier League clash with Fulham due to a small calf injury.

The Englishman was expected to start at left wing-back against the Cottagers, as Destiny Udogie is still nursing a hamstring issue and new signing Souza is yet to be trusted from the first whistle.

However, Spence was an unexpected absentee from the visitors' matchday squad, and Igor Tudor did not explain his absence in his pre-game interview with Sky Sports.

A fresh update has now emerged, though, as journalist Michael Bridge claims that the 25-year-old has picked up a calf injury, although his latest issue is a 'very minor one'.

Nevertheless, Spence is now a slight doubt for Tottenham's home fixture against Crystal Palace on Thursday night, and it remains to be seen if he is fit to face Atletico Madrid in the first leg of Spurs' Champions League last-16 clash on March 10.

The defender has made 34 appearances for the Europa League winners across all competitions, but he also sat out both matches against Manchester City and Manchester United in February due to another calf concern.

Tudor was at least able to bring Pedro Porro back into the XI in Spence's place, although there was widespread confusion as to where the Spaniard would play, and if the Spurs boss would put out a back three or back four.

Tudor started Porro, Joao Palhinha, Micky van de Ven, Radu Dragusin and Archie Gray together, and in a bizarre twist, Porro, Van de Ven and Dragusin were seen warming up in a back three.

When will Tottenham's other injury victims return?

© Imago

It was a case of two in, one out for Spurs on the injury front on Sunday, as Tudor also welcomed Kevin Danso back to the substitutes' bench following the Austrian defender's recent foot problem.

However, Spence's latest concern means that Tottenham are now back to a double-figure absentee list, including Cristian Romero, who is serving the third game of his four-match suspension on Sunday.

The Argentine will be eligible for selection against Atletico in the Champions League, though, and fellow defender Udogie may also be fine to return from a thigh problem in time for the first leg too.

Lucas Bergvall, Ben Davies (both ankle) and Mohammed Kudus (thigh) are expected to remain out until mid-April, though, while Rodrigo Bentancur (thigh) and Dejan Kulusevski (knee) may be sidelined until May.

Neither James Maddison nor Wilson Odobert - both recovering from ACL injuries - are expected to play again before the end of the season, so Tudor will be forced to navigate a fitness crisis for much of his time in North London.