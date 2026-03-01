Tottenham fans slam 'disgraceful' PGMOL as controversial Harry Wilson Fulham goal allowed to stand

By Ben Knapton | 01 Mar 2026 14:35

The PGMOL have explained why Harry Wilson's opening goal for Fulham was allowed to stand in their Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

The Cottagers took just six minutes to draw first blood against Igor Tudor's troubled Tottenham, as the man of the moment Wilson lashed a venomous volley past Guglielmo Vicario.

However, as the cross that eventually led to Wilson's goal came into the box, Raul Jimenez appeared to push Radu Dragusin in the back with two hands, causing the Romanian to fall to the ground.

The incident bore a striking resemblance to Randal Kolo Muani's disallowed goal in Spurs' 4-1 loss to Arsenal last Sunday, where the Frenchman was penalised for having two hands on Gabriel Magalhaes's back.

Kolo Muani's strike that day was disallowed, but Wilson's effort against Tottenham was allowed to stand, even though Jimenez appeared to push Dragusin with more force than Kolo Muani did on Gabriel.

Fulham vs. Tottenham: PGMOL explain Harry Wilson goal decision

"Tudor is asking for consistency, but it is a completely different situation to last week."



Should Harry Wilson's goal had stood? ? pic.twitter.com/1SALkzNfhC — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 1, 2026

On-field referee Tom Bramall saw nothing wrong with the goal, although Tottenham and Igor Tudor were up in arms, and the VAR team checked to see whether Jimenez had fouled Dragusin.

However, Craig Pawson and assistant Lee Betts decided to stick with Bramall's original decision of goal, and their rationale has now been explained by the Premier League Match Centre.

"The referee’s call of goal was checked and confirmed by VAR – with it deemed the contact by Jiménez on Dragusin did not meet the threshold for a foul," the organisation said on X.

Wilson's opener against Spurs was the Welshman's 11th Premier League goal contribution since December 2025, with only Erling Haaland registering more than the ex-Liverpool man in that time.

Tottenham fans slam PGMOL after Fulham goal allowed to stand

#FULTOT – 6’



The referee’s call of goal was checked and confirmed by VAR – with it deemed the contact by Jiménez on Drăgușin did not meet the threshold for a foul. — Premier League Match Centre (@PLMatchCentre) March 1, 2026

Unsurprisingly, the officials' decision did not go down at all well with Tottenham supporters, who hit out at Kolo Muani's goal vs. Arsenal being disallowed while Wilson's was allowed to stand.

One post on X from @thespursweb read: "Where is the consistency with these decisions, one week it’s given and the next week it’s fine. @FA_PGMOL are a disgrace."

Hotspur Related also posted a list of controversial decisions to go against Tottenham, writing: "Hugo Ekitike vs Spurs GIVEN Cristian Romero vs West Ham DISALLOWED Randal Kolo Muani vs Arsenal DISALLOWED Harry Wilson vs Spurs GIVEN I hate blaming officials, but COME ON?!"

Defeat for Tottenham at Fulham would leave the Lilywhites just four points clear of the relegation zone in the Premier League table, and they could even drop down to 17th place if Nottingham Forest overcome Brighton & Hove Albion.

To make matters worse for Tudor, the Tottenham head coach was dealt a fresh injury blow before kickoff in the capital.