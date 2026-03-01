Spurs transfer news: Crystal Palace stalwart 'interesting' North Londoners ahead of summer

By Darren Plant | 01 Mar 2026 12:42

Tottenham Hotspur are allegedly contemplating whether to make an approach for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Ahead of Sunday's fixture with Fulham, Spurs are currently focused on trying to avoid a Premier League relegation scrap.

There is just a four-point gap between the North Londoners and 18th-placed West Ham United in the Premier League table.

Nevertheless, Spurs officials will be making plans for the summer transfer window behind the scenes, despite current head coach Ivan Tudor only being on a contract until the end of the season.

According to Football Insider, Henderson is one name that has been mentioned ahead of the summer market.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Why may Spurs move for Henderson?

Current number one Guglielmo Vicario has been heavily linked with a transfer away from the Tottenham Hotspur in recent weeks.

With Antonin Kinsky seemingly not viewed as a long-term alternative to the Italian, Spurs are likely to look elsewhere for a replacement.

As per former scout Mick Brown, a regular contributor to the outlet, a decision could be made to pursue their interest in Henderson.

Since his arrival in 2023, Henderson has racked up 100 appearances for the Eagles and he helped the club to FA Cup glory and a Community Shield in 2025.

Henderson has also made 150 outings in the Premier League, experience that will not be overlooked by Spurs or any of his suitors.

© Imago

How would Crystal Palace handle Henderson interest?

The report alleges that Palace have no interest in cashing in on Henderson during the summer market.

That is seemingly a direct consequence of the upheaval that has been brought by Eberechi Eze's and Marc Guehi's exits, as well as head coach Oliver Glasner also departing Selhurst Park at the end of the season.

With Henderson having a contract until 2028, Palace can afford to retain his services on his current terms for at least another season, should they so wish.