Tottenham transfer news: Guglielmo Vicario swap possibility as 29-year-old's 'dream' revealed

By Ben Knapton | 23 Feb 2026 16:02 , Last updated: 23 Feb 2026 16:02

Tottenham Hotspur number one Guglielmo Vicario is allegedly 'dreaming' of a move back to Serie A as Juventus and Inter Milan circle for his signature.

The former Empoli man has endured a turbulent season in North London, mixed with praise for a couple of save-laden displays and criticism for other underwhelming performances in between the sticks.

Vicario could not be fully blamed for any of Arsenal's goals in Sunday's 4-1 North London derby defeat, but the result leaves Igor Tudor's men facing the very real prospect of relegation to the Championship.

The Lilywhites are only four points clear of the drop zone in 16th place in the Premier League table, and an unthinkable drop down to the second tier would no doubt lead to a mass player exodus.

First-choice goalkeeper Vicario would be one of several notable names expected to depart in that scenario, especially with both Inter and Juventus said to be battling for his signature ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Tottenham transfer news: Guglielmo Vicario's 'dream' revealed

© Imago

Inter are planning for the future without the veteran Yann Sommer, who is out of contract at the end of the season, while the Old Lady are searching for cover and competition for Michele Di Gregorio.

The latest update from Corriere dello Sport claims that Vicario 'dreams' of leaving Tottenham for his homeland, and his entourage have been in discussions with Inter for a number of months now.

On Spurs' part, the club seemingly accept that they cannot hold onto their number one if their campaign continues in a disastrous manner, and they would be willing to accept between £21.8m and £26.2m for his sale.

However, Inter are reluctant to fork out that much for the Italy international, which could be to Juventus' benefit as the Old Lady aim to 'interfere' in Vicario negotiations.

The 29-year-old has kept 13 clean sheets in 37 appearances across all competitions in the 2025-26 season for Tottenham, who have him under contract for another two and a half seasons.

Who can Tottenham replace Guglielmo Vicario with?

© Imago

Tottenham have never been short of goalkeepers in their first-team squad, with Vicario currently backed up by Antonin Kinsky and Brandon Austin, but the latter is seldom seen on the pitch.

Whether Kinsky is ready for regular Premier League football is also another question entirely, but Vicario going to Juventus raises the possibility of a swap deal involving Di Gregorio.

The 28-year-old was linked with a move to the Premier League before making the switch to Turin, but his displays have been met with mixed reviews, and Juve may not be entirely against a departure.

However, Inter appear to be in the driving seat for Vicario, whose possible alternative replacements could include James Trafford - perpetual backup at Manchester City - Gregor Kobel or Robin Roefs, excelling at Sunderland.