Man City transfer news: Citizens set out clear stance for 'untouchable' winger ahead of summer window

By Carter White | 27 Feb 2026 15:37

Manchester City are reportedly set to keep winger Savinho at the club past the conclusion of this season.

The 21-year-old recently returned to the matchday squad of the Citizens following a layoff due to a thigh injury.

Savinho was an unused substitute last weekend, when a Nico O'Reilly doubled defeated Newcastle United at the Etihad.

The Brazilian's minutes in the Premier League this term have been limited, featuring in just 15 top-flight matches.

It remains to be seen whether Savinho makes it onto the pitch at Elland Road, where Man City face Leeds United on Saturday evening.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Savinho 'untouchable' at Man City

According to CaughtOffside, Man City have made their stance extremely clear regarding the future of Savinho.

The report states that the Citizens are not looking to sell the Brazilian during the upcoming summer transfer window.

It is believed that Tottenham Hotspur remain interested in Savinho, who is not a guaranteed starter in Manchester.

However, it is said that Pep Guardiola wants to keep working with the 21-year-old in order to develop him into a world-class winger.

Man City are supposedly demanding offers of at least £75m to even begin contemplating the sale of Savinho.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Man City's winger options

Should Bernardo Silva leave Man City at the end of the season, Savinho's importance would be increased.

On top of that, Tottenham is hardly an attractive option for a top-class player at the moment, let alone a Brazilian wonderkid.

Savinho will be best served staying under the wing of Guardiola at the Etihad for at least the next few seasons.