Luke Shaw World Cup fear emerges as Man United suffer new injury blow in Crystal Palace clash

By Ben Knapton | 01 Mar 2026 14:58 , Last updated: 01 Mar 2026 14:59

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw was forced off with a foot injury in Sunday's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace, one that could potentially scupper his World Cup dreams.

The 30-year-old has been plagued by fitness issues throughout his career but has managed to steer clear of such problems this season, starting every single Premier League game for the Red Devils.

Shaw was again named in the first XI for the visit of Oliver Glasner's Palace, who silenced Old Trafford after just four minutes on Sunday afternoon courtesy of a Maxence Lacroix header from a corner.

To make matters worse for hosting manager Michael Carrick, he was forced into a defensive change midway through the first half, when Palace defender Daniel Munoz stood on Shaw's left foot.

The former Southampton starlet gingerly trudged off the field after receiving some treatment, as Carrick sent on fellow full-back Noussair Mazraoui to replace him, and the coach will no doubt be asked for an update post-match.

How long could Man United's Luke Shaw be out with foot injury?

Another injury worry for Luke Shaw ?



The defender has been substituted off after 23 minutes. pic.twitter.com/EPyaRJqaCN — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) March 1, 2026

Before Shaw is sent for further examinations, there is no knowing whether the defender has escaped with mild bruising, or if the contact from Munoz was enough to cause a metatarsal fracture.

If it is the latter, Shaw could potentially be sidelined for six to 12 weeks depending on the need for surgery, which could put paid to his hopes of representing England at the 2026 World Cup.

There is also the possibility that Shaw has sustained severe tissue damage from the incident, which could also keep him out for as long as 10 weeks and leave him at serious risk of missing the global gathering.

However, in the best-case scenario, the left-back would have only suffered a bruise or mild tissue damage, which would clear up in a few days or a couple of weeks at the very worst.

In any case, Shaw is now a serious doubt for Wednesday's trip to Newcastle United, although Man Utd then have an 11-day break in between matches before facing Aston Villa on March 15, having already been eliminated from the FA Cup.

Man United were also without Lisandro Martinez, Mason Mount, Matthijs de Ligt and Patrick Dorgu for the visit of Palace, but the former may battle back from his calf problem in time for the midweek showdown with Newcastle.

How England can replace Man Utd's Luke Shaw after foot injury

© Imago

Shaw has remarkably not represented England since the Euro 2024 final, but the 30-year-old would have been a shoo-in for a spot on the plane to the USA on current form and fitness.

If the defender's foot issue is serious enough to rule him out of the World Cup, Newcastle United's Lewis Hall should be first in line to capitalise, having battled back from his own fitness problems to regain his spot in the Magpies XI.

Tottenham Hotspur's Djed Spence - who has also suffered a new minor injury - would be another alternative, as would Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly, although the latter is still struggling for minutes in red and white.

However, with Nico O'Reilly now shining in midfield for Manchester City and Chelsea's Levi Colwill out for months with a knee injury, Lewis-Skelly should not be totally discounted.