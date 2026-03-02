Manchester United injury news: Michael Carrick update on two key stars after Crystal Palace victory at Old Trafford

By Lewis Nolan | 02 Mar 2026 00:07

Manchester United defenders Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw were taken off against Crystal Palace due to illness, interim boss Michael Carrick has revealed.

With the Premier League season entering its final months, the Red Devils' 2-1 win against Palace on Sunday was key as it left them in third place with 51 points.

Though the win was a huge boost, United suffered two blows in the first half, with defenders Maguire and Shaw substituted early at Old Trafford.

However, Carrick insisted that the two were brought off due to illness rather than injury, telling reporters: "They just weren't feeling too well. Hopefully they will be feeling better soon."

The news will come as a relief given the team are already dealing with injuries to Patrick Dorgu, Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez.

© Imago

Why Man United boast advantage in race for Champions League

Though United are dealing with injuries to key players, their small squad does not have to contend with a congested calendar unlike their rivals.

Liverpool and Chelsea are both still in the FA Cup and Champions League, while Aston Villa face a gruelling Europa League campaign.

Carrick's side are also the form team in the Premier League having won six and drawn one of their last seven top-flight matches.

While United are only ahead of fourth-placed Villa due to goal difference, the gap to sixth-placed Chelsea is significant at six points, and they are also playing considerably better than fifth-placed Liverpool.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Should Maguire and Shaw leave at the end of the season?

Maguire and Shaw have been key to United's best moments this decade, including domestic cup triumphs, but they have both been beset by injury problems.

The former is also out of contract at the end of the season, and renewing the 32-year-old would be risky, especially if he is seen as a first-team starter.

Shaw's deal is set to expire at the end of next season, and given the 30-year-old has been hugely inconsistent during his time at Old Trafford, perhaps it is time for Dorgu to take his place in the XI.