Man City vs. Newcastle confirmed lineups: Haaland, Savinho, Botman, Elanga decisions made for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 21 Feb 2026 18:47 , Last updated: 21 Feb 2026 19:07

Erling Haaland is fit to start for Manchester City in tonight’s Premier League clash with Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium.

The Norwegian striker missed the Citizens’ 2-0 FA Cup fourth-round win over Salford City after he was “not 100%”, but he is ready to the lead the line against the Magpies, with Pep Guardiola making a total of nine changes to his starting lineup.

Gianluigi Donnarumma has replaced Jams Trafford in goal and will be protected by a back four of Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, Marc Guehi - who scored his first City goal against Salford - and Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Captain Bernardo Silva, Nico O’Reilly and Rodri will all begin in centre-midfield, the former are set to be given license to roam forward and link up with in-form January signing Antoine Semenyo.

Omar Marmoush has scored five goals in his two home encounters with Newcastle and he is handed a start in attack with Haaland, while the likes of Phil Foden, Rayan Cherki and Tijjani Reijnders will all begin as substitutes.

Brazilian winger Savinho is also on the bench and has returned to City’s matchday squad for the first time since sustaining a thigh injury on New Year’s Day.

However, Nathan Ake and Max Alleyne both miss out on selection, while Jeremy Doku, Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic remain unavailable through injury.

Ramsey replaces Barnes in Newcastle XI as Botman misses out

As for Newcastle, head coach Eddie Howe has made just one change to the side that began their emphatic 6-1 Champions League victory over Qarabag on Wednesday.

Harvey Barnes scored both goals in the Magpies' 2-1 win over Man City in the reverse fixture four months ago, but he has dropped down to the bench this evening, with Jacob Ramsey taking his place in the first XI.

After scoring four first-half goals as a centre-forward against Qarabag, Anthony Gordon is seemingly set to move back to a familiar left-wing role, with Nick Woltemade leading the line and Anthony Elanga operating on the right flank.

Ramsey will be joined in centre-midfield by Sandro Tonali and Joe Willock, while a back four of Kieran Trippier, Malick Thiaw, Dan Burn and Lewis Hall remains intact in front of goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Howe was hopeful that centre-back Sven Botman would be fit to return to his matchday squad, but the Dutchman will not be involved this evening as he continues to recover from a minor back problem. Striker Yoane Wissa (knock) is also left out.

Manchester City starting lineup: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Ait-Nouri; Rodri, O’Reilly; Bernardo, Semenyo; Marmoush, Haaland

Subs: Trafford, Reijnders, Stones, Cherki, Gonzalez, Savinho, Khusanov, Foden, Lewis

Newcastle United: Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Willock, Tonali, Ramsey; Elanga, Woltemade, Gordon

Subs: Ruddy, Ramsdale, Joelinton, Barnes, Osula, Murphy, Murphy, Shahar, Neave