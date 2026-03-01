Man City injury, suspension news and return dates for Forest clash: Erling Haaland, Josko Gvardiol latest

By Ellis Stevens | 01 Mar 2026 16:45

Manchester City are back in action on Wednesday night when they welcome relegation battlers Nottingham Forest to the Etihad Stadium.

The Citizens are second in the table and will be keen to stay on the heels of leaders Arsenal by claiming another three points.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Man City’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with the Tricky Trees.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: March 11 (vs. Real Madrid)

Erling Haaland was absent from the Man City team that defeated Leeds United 1-0 at the weekend, with the striker absent due to a reported knee injury that is anticipated to keep him out for a number of weeks.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Tibial fracture

Possible return date: Unknown

Josko Gvardiol suffered a tibial fracture at the beginning of this year, which required surgery, and the defender is facing a battle to return before the end of the season.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle/Heel

Possible return date: Unknown

Mateo Kovacic has made only two substitute appearances for the Citizens this season since undergoing Achilles surgery in the summer, and he is now suffering from calcification in his ankle/heel.

The midfielder may be able to return in time for the final fixtures of the Premier League season, and should certainly be back in time for the FIFA World Cup.

© Imago / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knock

Possible return date: March 11 (vs. Real Madrid)

Max Alleyne has been absent since the FA Cup win against Salford City due to a knock, and the defender is not expected to return to action until later this month.

MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

Manchester City have no suspended players for this match.