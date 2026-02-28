Erling Haaland injury confirmed: Pep Guardiola explains absence of Man City striker for Leeds Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 28 Feb 2026 17:20 , Last updated: 28 Feb 2026 17:28

Pep Guardiola has provided an update on Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, who will miss Saturday’s Premier League clash against Leeds United at Elland Road due to injury.

Many expected the Leeds-born striker to start for the Citizens, but he has been left out of the Citizens squad entirely because he is ‘not fully fit’, as per mancity.com.

Explaining why Haaland is absent before kickoff, Guardiola told Sky Sports: "Two days ago in training he had some problems and a little injury. Not a big issue but not ready for today.

"We are without one top striker and we are playing with another top striker."

Haaland has presumably sustained his issue in a training session on Thursday, but Guardiola did not disclose this information at his pre-match press conference on Friday.

Man City will instead have to rely on Omar Marmoush and January signing Antoine Semenyo to lead the line and provide a goal threat in what is a important Premier League contest for the title-chasing Citizens.

Guardiola’s men can move to within two points of Premier League leaders Arsenal with a win over Leeds before the Gunners take on Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

© Imago / Sportimage

How many Man City games could Haaland miss after injury blow?

Haaland’s injury comes as a huge blow for Man City; the talismanic Norwegian is the Premier League’s top scorer with 22 goals this season, while he netted twice in a 3-1 victory at Leeds last season.

Nevertheless, the fact that Guardiola has revealed that Haaland’s injury is “not a big issue” suggests that he will not spend a lengthy period on the sidelines.

Haaland has now emerged as a doubt for Man City’s next Premier League game at home against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night, which takes place three days before the Citizens travel to St James’ Park to face Newcastle United in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Man City supporters will have their fingers crossed that Haaland is fit and firing for the first leg of their mouthwatering Champions League last-16 tie against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu on March 11.

A Premier League trip to West Ham United follows three days later before Guardiola’s side welcome Los Blancos to the Etihad for the second leg of their European showdown on March 18, which takes place five days before the EFL Cup final against Arsenal at Wembley.

On a positive note for Man City, Jeremy Doku has been named on the substitutes’ bench for their clash with Leeds after missing the previous six games with a calf injury.

Aside from Haaland, the only two Man City players who remain in the treatment room are Josko Gvardiol (tibial fracture) and Mateo Kovacic (ankle/heel), the latter of whom has begun individual training.