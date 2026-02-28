Saturday's Premier League results and roundup: England's top flight goes goal crazy as Liverpool, Everton, Brentford all claim incredible wins

By Matt Law | 28 Feb 2026 17:19 , Last updated: 28 Feb 2026 17:22

There were 19 goals scored across the three 3pm kickoffs in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, with Liverpool big winners over West Ham United at Anfield.

The Reds beat West Ham 5-2, while Everton recorded a standout 3-2 success over Newcastle United at St James' Park.

There were also seven strikes at Turf Moor, as Brentford beat Burnley 4-3 in another extraordinary match on Saturday afternoon.

3 - Liverpool are the second team in Premier League history to score three goals from corners in the first half of a match, after Man Utd against Leicester in September 2016. FC. pic.twitter.com/m0M5FZ19ko — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 28, 2026

Liverpool 5-2 West Ham United: Reds boost top-five hopes with standout win over the Hammers

Liverpool moved into fifth spot in the Premier League table courtesy of a 5-2 success over relegation-threatened West Ham United at Anfield.

Arne Slot's side were three goals ahead at the interval, with Hugo Ekitike, Virgil van Dijk and Alexis Mac Allister on the scoresheet.

West Ham managed to answer back early in the second period through Tomas Soucek, but it was 4-1 when Cody Gakpo registered in the 70th minute, before Taty Castellanos netted a second for the Hammers 15 minutes from time at Anfield.

Liverpool were not finished, though, as a fifth went in for the hosts when Axel Disasi turned into the back of his own net, with Slot's side recording a much-needed win on home soil.

It has not been the season that the Reds would have wanted, but they are now into the top five and will be focused on securing Champions League football for next season.

A spirited second half performance but we are defeated at Turf Moor. pic.twitter.com/FrQhPyh8yl — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) February 28, 2026

Burnley 3-4 Brentford: Clarets denied last-gasp leveller as Barnes has late goal disallowed

Burnley and Brentford were involved in an seven-goal thriller at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon, with the visitors running out 4-3 winners.

Brentford led 3-0 inside 34 minutes, with Mikkel Damsgaard, Igor Thiago and Kevin Schade on the scoresheet, but Burnley answered back to level it up at 3-3, with Michael Kayode scoring an own goal before Jaidon Anthony and Zian Flemming got their names on the scoresheet.

The Bees ultimately won it in the 93rd minute when Damsgaard scored his second of the match, but that was not the last of the drama at Turf Moor.

Ashley Barnes thought that he had scored a late, late leveller for the relegation-threatened hosts, but his effort was chalked off for a handball.

The result has left Burnley down in 19th spot in the division, eight points behind 17th-placed Nottingham Forest, while Brentford are up in seventh, with the Bees having an excellent season.

Newcastle 2-3 Everton: Toffees stun Magpies with standout win at St James' Park

Everton bounced back from their home defeat to Manchester United by recording a 3-2 victory over Newcastle United at St James' Park on Saturday afternoon.

A high-energy first half produced three goals, with Everton leading 2-1 at the break, as Jarrad Branthwaite and Beto scored either side of an effort from Jacob Ramsey.

Newcastle levelled it up at 2-2 in the 82nd minute through Jacob Murphy, but Everton scored a third less than one minute later through Thierno Barry to secure all three points.

Everton are eighth in the table, eight points behind fifth-placed Liverpool, while Newcastle sit down in 12th, 12 points behind fourth-placed Manchester United.

Newcastle are in the last-16 stage of the Champions League, and the Magpies might need to win the competition this season to qualify for the 2026-27 tournament, as Eddie Howe's side continue to struggle for consistency in England's top flight.