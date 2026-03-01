Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea: Liam Rosenior accepts Blues disciplinary record is "getting bad" after latest red card

By Darren Plant | 01 Mar 2026 20:34

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has admitted that he needs to "get to the bottom" of his squad's disciplinary issues.

The Blues suffered a 2-1 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday, conceding goals netted by William Saliba and Jurrien Timber from set-plays.

However, the West Londoners were further hindered by the dismissal of Pedro Neto with 20 minutes remaining, the Portuguese being cautioned twice for dissent and a needless foul in the space of three minutes.

As well as conceding that Chelsea's issues from set pieces had become 'unacceptable', Rosenior acknowledged that his squad's disciplinary issues were "getting bad".

© Imago / Mark Pain

Rosenior eager for Chelsea disciplinary improvement

Speaking at a press conference, the Englishman was unable to defend the perception that the level of his team's performances will be undermined unless the problem is resolved.

Rosenior told reporters: "It's not about the punishment. It's about finding the reason why. I don't think Pedro Neto today or Wes Fofana last week would have in that moment been thinking about, if I get a red card, I'm going to get fined.

"It's a focus and a concentration thing that we need to get right. I know the record of the club is not great from the start of the season, and now it's getting bad.

"We had 10 games when I was in where we didn't have these issues, but we've had two in two games. There's something deep-lying that we need to get to the bottom of.

"The thing is, for me, if we get to the bottom of those two main things, we can be a very, very good team and we can achieve all the things we want to achieve."

When pushed on yellow cards picked up for dissent, Rosenior added: "I think dissent is a frustrating one for any player to get a yellow card for. I've sensed it.

"You're right in terms of what you're saying about the discipline record. Some of the decision-making today, on corners, on certain fouls, I think Joao Pedro was fouled probably five times in a row in the first 10 minutes. He didn't get a thing. Frustration builds up.

"I'm not blaming the referee for our defeat today, but there were clear things that happened that caused frustration, and I think that's something that needs to be looked at as well."

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

How bad is Chelsea's Premier League disciplinary record?

In terms of yellow cards, Chelsea are fourth in the list with 65 cautions. Tottenham Hotspur are the leaders in that category with 71 bookings.

However, Chelsea have now been handed seven red cards - to different players - in 28 Premier League fixtures during 2025-26.

Only two players have been handed six or more yellow cards. Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez have eight and seven cautions respectively.