Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea: Liam Rosenior admits Blues have 'unacceptable' deep-lying problems that must be addressed

By Darren Plant | 01 Mar 2026 20:06

Liam Rosenior struggled to hide his frustration as Chelsea suffered a 2-1 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday.

Having let slip leads against Leeds United and Burnley in recent weeks, the Blues were under pressure to get back on track against the Premier League leaders at the Emirates Stadium.

However, goals from William Saliba and Jurrien Timber - both from set plays - and a Pedro Neto red card proved decisive in what was an otherwise solid performance from Chelsea.

Nevertheless, with Chelsea now in sixth position in the Premier League table and only viewed as outsiders for Champions League qualification, Rosenior has admitted that his players are repeating mistakes on a game-by-game basis.

Rosenior hits out at Chelsea decision-making after Arsenal defeat

Speaking at a press conference after the match, Rosenior conceded that it was "clear" where Chelsea need to improve if they want to progress as a team.

The Englishman told reporters: "I think it's clear where our strengths are and I think it's clear to everyone what we need to improve on.

"I felt as a group, including me, we learned our lesson last week. To concede two goals from set plays, which ultimately has cost us the game, is really disappointing. And then to have another red card, again, really disappointed.

"I don't want to be sat here saying how well we play every week without picking up the points. We need to start finding a way of playing well, which we have done in large parts of my time with the group. But we also need to pick up points very, very quickly."

Neto was sent off for two yellow cards picked up in the space of three minutes, one for dissent and the other for a needless foul on the touchline.

When quizzed on the winger's conduct, Rosenior added: "It's disappointing for Pedro because he's a very, very good player and we want him on the pitch. Up to that moment, he was actually causing Arsenal so many problems.

"It's a frustrating thing for us, not just today, but we're going to miss him against Aston Villa.

"But it's not just Pedro. I think as a group, me as the leader as well, we have to take more accountability for some of the decision-making we're having in terms of our discipline and in terms of the moments of the goals, not just today, the goals we conceded. Some of them are just not acceptable at this level."

What next for Chelsea?

Chelsea have an unrelenting run of matches until March 21 in what is their most important period of the season.

On Wednesday night, Chelsea face fourth-placed Aston Villa in the Premier League, before a trip to Wrexham follows three days later.

Just over 72 hours after that FA Cup tie, the West Londoners take to the pitch at the Parc des Princes for the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie with Paris Saint-Germain.