Liverpool's top goalscorers of all time

Sports Mole runs through Liverpool's top 10 goalscorers of all time, including the likes of Mohamed Salah, Kenny Dalglish and Ian Rush.

All-time Liverpool great Gordon Hodgson was knocked off his goalscoring podium on March 8, 2025, where the Reds squared off with Southampton in a Premier League game at Anfield and had to come from behind to prevail 3-1 against the division's basement boys.

Arne Slot's men did so thanks to a Darwin Nunez leveller and the customary home contributions from the scintillating Mohamed Salah, who netted a pair of second-half penalties to take his side 16 points clear at the summit of the Premier League table.

The electrifying Egyptian's first spot kick saw him take the bronze medal out of Hodgson's grasp, as he became the third-highest scorer in Liverpool's history, overtaking his predecessor's 241 strikes with his 242nd in front of the home crowd.

Salah then added a 243rd for good measure as he moved ever closer to recording the best-ever individual season the Premier League has ever seen, but he still has some way to go before he can officially claim to be the best goalscorer Liverpool has ever seen.

Following Salah's landmark brace against Southampton, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at Liverpool's 10 highest male goalscorers of all time.

© Reuters

Goals: 346

Appearances: 660

Ratio: 0.52 goals per game

League goals/appearances: 229 in 469 games (0.49 goals per game)

FA Cup goals/appearances: 39 goals in 61 games (0.64 goals per game)

League Cup goals/appearances: 48 goals in 78 games (0.62 goals per game)

European goals/appearances: 20 goals in 37 games (0.54 goals per game)

Highest-scoring season: 47 goals in 65 games (1983-84)

Hat-tricks: 16

First goal: September 30, 1981 (vs. Oulun Palloseura)

Last goal: May 5, 1996 (vs. Manchester City)

Awards:



First Division titles: 5 (1981-82, 1982-83, 1983-84, 1985-86, 1989-90)

FA Cups: 3 (1985-86, 1988-89, 1991-92)

League Cups: 5 (1980-81, 1981-82, 1982-83, 1983-84, 1994-95)

Football League Super Cup: 1 (1985-86)

Charity Shield: 4 (1982, 1986, 1989, 1990)

European Cups: 2 (1980-81, 1983-84)

PFA Young Player of the Year: 1 (1983)

PFA Players' Player of the Year: 1 (1984)

FWA Footballer of the Year: 1 (1984)

PFA First Division Team of the Year: 5 (1983, 1984, 1985, 1987, 1991)

European Golden Boot: 1 (1984)

First Division Golden Boot: 1 (1984)



© Reuters

Goals: 285

Appearances: 492

Ratio: 0.57 goals per game

League goals/appearances: 244 in 404 games (0.60 goals per game)

FA Cup goals/appearances: 18 goals in 44 games (0.40 goals per game)

League Cup goals/appearances: 5 goals in 10 games (0.50 goals per game)

European goals/appearances: 17 goals in 31 games (0.54 goals per game)

Highest-scoring season: 42 goals in 46 games (1961-62)

Hat-tricks: 12

First goal: September 9, 1959 (vs. Scunthorpe United)

Last goal: October 25, 1969 (vs. Southampton)

Awards:



First Division titles: 2 (1963-64, 1965-66)

Second Division titles: 1 (1961-62)

FA Cups: 1 (1964-65)

Charity Shields: 3 (1964, 1965, 1966)

First Division Golden Boot: 1 (1965-66)

Second Division Golden Boot: 1 (1961-62)



3. Mohamed Salah (2017-present)

© Imago

Goals: 248

Appearances: 407

Ratio: 0.61 goals per game

League goals/appearances: 186 in 292 games (0.64 goals per game)

FA Cup goals/appearances: 6 goals in 12 games (0.50 goals per game)

League Cup goals/appearances: 4 goals in 11 games (0.36 goals per game)

European goals/appearances: 52 goals in 84 games (0.62 goals per game)

Highest-scoring season: 44 goals in 52 games (2017-18)

Hat-tricks: 5

First goal: August 12, 2017 (vs. Watford)

Most recent goal: September 17, 2025 (vs. Atletico Madrid)

Awards:



Premier League titles: 2 (2019-20, 2024-25)

Champions League titles: 2 (2018-19)

FA Cups: 1 (2021-22)

EFL Cups: 2 (2021-22, 2023-24)

Club World Cups: 1 (2020)

UEFA Super Cups: 1 (2019)

Community Shields: 1 (2022)

PFA Premier League Team of the Year: 4 (2017-18, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2024-25)

PFA Players' Player of the Year: 3 (2017-18, 2021-22, 2024-25)

PFA Fans' Player of the Year: 3 (2017-18, 2020-21, 2021-22)

FWA Footballer of the Year: 3 (2017-18, 2021-22, 2024-25)

Premier League Player of the Season: 2 (2017-18, 2024-25)

Premier League Golden Boot: 4 (2017-18, 2018-19 (shared), 2021-22 (shared), 2024-25)

Premier League Playmaker Award: 2 (2021-22, 2024-25)

Premier League Goal of the Season: 1 (2021-22)

Liverpool Players' Player of the Season: 5 (2017-18, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2023-24, 20242-25)

UEFA Champions League Squad of the Season: 1 (2017-18)

Puskas Award: 1 (2018)



4. Gordon Hodgson (1925-1936)

© Imago

Goals: 241

Appearances: 377

Ratio: 0.63 goals per game

League goals/appearances: 233 in 358 games (0.65 goals per game)

FA Cup goals/appearances: 8 goals in 19 games (0.42 goals per game)

League Cup goals/appearances: Zero

European goals/appearances: Zero

Highest-scoring season: 36 goals in 41 games (1930-31)

Hat-tricks: 17

First goal: March 10, 1926 (vs. Manchester United)

Last goal: November 9, 1935 (vs. Aston Villa)

Awards: None

© Imago

Goals: 228

Appearances: 534

Ratio: 0.42 goals per game

League goals/appearances: 215 in 492 games (0.43 goals per game)

FA Cup goals/appearances: 13 goals in 42 games (0.30 goals per game)

League Cup goals/appearances: Zero

European goals/appearances: Zero

Highest-scoring season: 32 goals in 44 games (1955-56)

Hat-tricks: 5

First goal: January 5, 1946 (vs. Chester City)

Last goal: March 5, 1960 (vs. Stoke City)

Awards:



First Division titles: 1 (1946-47)



© Reuters

Goals: 186

Appearances: 710

Ratio: 0.26 goals per game

League goals/appearances: 120 in 504 games (0.23 goals per game)

FA Cup goals/appearances: 15 goals in 42 games (0.35 goals per game)

League Cup goals/appearances: 9 goals in 30 games (0.30 goals per game)

European goals/appearances: 41 goals in 129 games (0.31 goals per game)

Highest-scoring season: 24 goals in 44 games (2008-09)

Hat-tricks: 5

First goal: December 5, 1999 (vs. Sheffield Wednesday)

Last goal: May 24, 2015 (vs. Stoke City)

Awards:



Champions League titles: 1 (2004-05)

FA Cups: 2 (2000-01, 2005-06)

EFL Cups: 3 (2000-01, 2002-03, 2011-12)

UEFA Cups: 1 (2000-01)

UEFA Super Cups: 1 (2001)

Community Shields: 1 (2006)

PFA Premier League Team of the Year: 8 (2000-01, 2003-04, 2004-05, 2005-06, 2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09, 2013-14)

PFA Players' Player of the Year: 1 (2005-06)

PFA Young Player of the Year: 1 (2000-01)

PFA Fans' Player of the Year: 2 (2000-01, 2008-09)

FWA Footballer of the Year: 1 (2008-09)

UEFA Club Footballer of the Year: 1 (2005)

Liverpool Player of the Season: 4 (2004, 2006, 2007, 2009)

FIFA FIFPRO World XI: 3 (2007, 2008, 2009)

UEFA Team of the Year: 3 (2005, 2006, 2007)



© Reuters

Goals: 183

Appearances: 369

Ratio: 0.49 goals per game

League goals/appearances: 128 in 266 games (0.48 goals per game)

FA Cup goals/appearances: 12 goals in 24 games (0.50 goals per game)

League Cup goals/appearances: 29 goals in 35 games (0.82 goals per game)

European goals/appearances: 14 goals in 44 games (0.31 goals per game)

Highest-scoring season: 36 goals in 53 games (1995-96)

Hat-tricks: 10

First goal: September 22, 1993 (vs. Fulham)

Last goal: February 24, 2007 (vs. Sheffield United)

Awards:



FA Cups: 1 (2000-01)

EFL Cups: 2 (1994-95, 2000-01)

UEFA Cups: 1 (2000-01)

UEFA Super Cups: 1 (2001)

PFA Young Player of the Year: 2 (1995, 1996)



© Reuters

Goals: 172

Appearances: 515

Ratio: 0.33 goals per game

League goals/appearances: 118 in 355 games (0.33 goals per game)

FA Cup goals/appearances: 13 goals in 37 games (0.35 goals per game)

League Cup goals/appearances: 27 goals in 59 games (0.45 goals per game)

European goals/appearances: 11 goals in 51 games (0.21 goals per game)

Highest-scoring season: 31 goals in 62 games (1977-78)

Hat-tricks: 3

First goal: August 20, 1977 (vs. Middlesbrough)

Last goal: April 18, 1987 (vs. Nottingham Forest)

Awards:



First Division titles: 6 (1978-79, 1979-80, 1981-82, 1982-83, 1983-84, 1985-86)

FA Cups: 1 (1985-86)

League Cups: 4 (1980-81, 1981-82, 1982-83, 1983-84)

Football League Super Cup: 1 (1985-86)

Charity Shield: 5 (1977 (shared), 1979, 1980, 1982, 1986 (shared))

European Cups: 3 (1977-78, 1980-81, 1983-84)

European Super Cup: 1 (1977-78)

PFA Team of the Year: 5 (1978-1979, 1979-1980, 1980-1981, 1982-1983, 1983-1984)

PFA Players' Player of the Year: 1 (1982-83)

FWA Footballer of the Year: 2 (1978-79, 1982-83)



© Reuters

Goals: 158

Appearances: 297

Ratio: 0.53 goals per game

League goals/appearances: 118 in 216 games (0.54 goals per game)

FA Cup goals/appearances: 8 goals in 15 games (0.53 goals per game)

League Cup goals/appearances: 9 goals in 14 games (0.64 goals per game)

European goals/appearances: 21 goals in 49 games (0.42 goals per game)

Highest-scoring season: 28 goals in 43 games (2001-02) and 28 goals in 54 games (2002-03)

Hat-tricks: 10

First goal: May 6, 1997 (vs. Wimbledon)

Last goal: May 15, 2004 (vs. Newcastle United)

Awards:



FA Cups: 1 (2000-01)

League Cups: 2 (2000-01, 2002-03)

Charity Shield: 1 (2001)

UEFA Cups: 1 (2000-01)

UEFA Super Cups: 1 (2001)

Ballon d'Or: 1 (2001)

BBC Sports Personality of the Year: 1 (1998)

Premier League Golden Boot: 2 (1997-98, 1998-99)

Premier League Player of the Season: 1 (1997-98)

PFA Young Player of the Year: 1 (1997-98)

PFA Team of the Year: 1 (1997-98)



Goals: 151

Appearances: 339

Ratio: 0.44 goals per game

League goals/appearances: 135 in 315 games (0.42 goals per game)

FA Cup goals/appearances: 16 goals in 28 games (0.57 goals per game)

League Cup goals/appearances: Zero

European goals/appearances: Zero

Highest-scoring season: 26 goals in 44 games (1922-23)

Hat-tricks: 5

First goal: August 30, 1919 (vs. Bradford)

Last goal: January 14, 1928 (vs. Darlington)

Awards: