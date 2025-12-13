Liverpool 2-0 Brighton: Highlights, man of the match, stats as record-breaking Mohamed Salah returns in style

By Ben Knapton | 13 Dec 2025 16:59 , Last updated: 13 Dec 2025 17:05

Mohamed Salah marked his return to the Liverpool team in style as the Reds ease to a 2-0 Premier League win over Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium.

All Anfield eyes were naturally drawn to Mohamed Salah's name, as the Egypt international made the bench following his prickly rant last weekend, a decision that was vindicated for Arne Slot just 46 seconds in.

Hugo Ekitike scored the earliest Premier League goal of the season in the first minute, but Reds fans did not have to wait long to get another glimpse of Salah in a Liverpool shirt, as the 33-year-old was brought on in the first half due to Joe Gomez's injury.

Salah took little time at all to make his presence felt, running the Brighton defence ragged in the first half before a decisive and historic contribution on the hour mark, delivering a pinpoint corner for Ekitike to head home goal number two.

The 33-year-old's helper saw him break Wayne Rooney's record for the most Premier League goal involvements for a single club, registering an unrivalled 277th for the reigning champions on a wonderful day all around.

Now unbeaten in five in all competitions, the holders have jumped up to sixth in the Premier League table - two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea -while Brighton sit three points worse off in ninth spot.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

All that was missing for Liverpool today was a goal for Salah himself - other than that, and the unfortunate injury to Gomez, Slot and co can reflect on a near-perfect afternoon.

Throughout the entire Salah saga, the perpetually stoic Slot has conducted himself with professionalism and decorum, and the Anfield crowd expressed their appreciation for their under-fire manager when everything went right today.

Slot was justified in benching Salah again, and he certainly made the right call to introduce the Golden Boot winner when Gomez was forced off, as his star man was a man possessed against a beleaguered Brighton backline.

The one blot on his notebook was a terrible missed sitter in injury time, but he is certainly now in the good books of staff, teammates and fans, gifting the Kop the best parting gift he could before heading off to the Africa Cup of Nations.

But take nothing away from Ekitike's clinical finishing and Liverpool's collective excellence against Fabian Hurzeler's side, who fashioned big chances of their own but lacked the killer edge of their hosts.

However, the visitors were arguably fortunate to finish the game with 11 men, as Diego Gomez somehow escaped a red card for a high boot into the midriff of Florian Wirtz.

LIVERPOOL VS. BRIGHTON HIGHLIGHTS

1st min: Liverpool 1-0 Brighton (Hugo Ekitike)

The Reds are off to a flyer against the Seagulls!

Yankuba Minteh's poor attempt at a clearance lands on Joe Gomez's head, and the Englishman immediately nods the ball down for Ekitike inside the area.

The Frenchman tees himself up for a volley and rifles a strike into the back of the net, propelling Liverpool ahead inside just 46 seconds!

26th min: Liverpool 1-0 Brighton (Mohamed Salah on)

Mohamed Salah replaces the injured Joe Gomez after 25mins at Anfield. pic.twitter.com/o3bLDyHDtq — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) December 13, 2025

An early goal and an early change - one that will no doubt steal the full-time headlines!

The luckless Gomez picks up an injury and cannot continue, so without any recognised right-backs on the bench, Slot sends on Salah to raucous Anfield applause!

60th min: Liverpool 2-0 Brighton (Hugo Ekitike)

Salah ? Ekitike



Two goal contributions off the bench this season for the Egyptian King, and Ekitike bags his seventh of the PL season. pic.twitter.com/eoObIg6kJs — Premier League USA (@PLinUSA) December 13, 2025

The header, the comeback, the record!

Salah sends in an inviting, inswinging corner, which travels to the back stick and is met by Ekitike, who powers a header home in front of the Kop.

A momentous helper for the returning Salah, who now has the most Premier League goal involvements for one club, overtaking Rooney's 276 for Manchester United.

MAN OF THE MATCH - HUGO EKITIKE

Liverpool’s top scorers in all competitions this season:



? Hugo Ekitike - 10

? Dominik Szoboszlai, Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo - 5

? Ryan Gravenberch - 3 pic.twitter.com/rdon77m2Wk — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 13, 2025

There could have been few complaints if Salah claimed this prize, and defender Ibrahima Konate - found wanting for much of the season - was also flawless at the back.

However, two-goal Ekitike was the obvious candidate after delivering the two critical moments, which moved the ruthless Frenchman into double figures for the season in all competitions.

LIVERPOOL VS. BRIGHTON MATCH STATS

Possession: Liverpool 50%-50% Brighton

Shots: Liverpool 18-13 Brighton

Shots on target: Liverpool 4-1 Brighton

Corners: Liverpool 2-2 Brighton

Fouls: Liverpool 8-15 Brighton

BEST STATS

1 - Hugo Ekitike has scored Liverpool's first goal in the opening minute of a Premier League game since Naby Keïta netted their fastest ever goal in the competition after 15 seconds v Huddersfield in April 2019. Lightning. pic.twitter.com/RTDKCdjiel — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 13, 2025

277 - Mo Salah has 277 goal involvements for Liverpool in the Premier League (188 goals, 89 assists) - now the all-time record by a player for a single club in the competition, overtaking Wayne Rooney's 276 for Manchester United (183 goals, 93 assists). Only. pic.twitter.com/Fw0yAvVU9N — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 13, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Liverpool attempt to prolong the feel-good factor away to Tottenham Hotspur next Saturday evening, but Salah will not have the chance to win his place back in the XI as he jets off to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Meanwhile, Brighton aim to bounce back from Saturday's setback at home to Sunderland at 3pm on December 20.

